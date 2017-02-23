Toy gun, lolly, fake bomb led to Ipswich suburb in lock-down

IN COURT: An emergent situation was declared in Eastern Heights in May. A bomb squad robot approaches the property where suspicious device was found.

A FUEL container, two aerosol cans and mobile phone were all it took to police to put an Ipswich suburb into lock down.

The household items formed an improvised bomb which Daniel Carl Rigg, 29, told a woman would explode when the phone rang.

"Just be careful over there, there's a pipe bomb," he told her when she went to his back shed.

He said the 20 litre drum with a mobile phone and two cylinders taped to the top was not dangerous and "someone would need to ring the phone number for it to detonate".

The pair shared half a point of methamphetamine and left the home to get some lunch.

The woman wasn't concerned about the potential explosive device at Riggs' house but it was his "attention seeking, self absorbed and dangerous" behaviour that led police to believe the makeshift explosive device would blow up.

They declared an emergency situation at Eastern Heights, putting the suburb into lock-down for four hours in May.

Police found the contraption when they went to his house to investigate after he smacked the woman in the face with a wooden toy gun when she asked for her drug money back.

She was at his home with her ex-husband to retrieve the $500 she paid Rigg for methamphetamine after he sold her a lolly instead.

Along with the makeshift bomb police also found a book with directions to grow cannabis.

The bomb hoax was during Riggs' "20 day bender" and four days after he contravened a court order.

He was arrested and taken into custody the same day the emergency declaration was relaxed.

It was there he dislocated a police officer's knee when he fell on her as officers tried to restrain him.

In sentencing in Ipswich District Court yesterday defence lawyer Tim Ryan said the hoax was "very peculiar".

"It's as unusual as bomb hoax one would find," he said.

"It was almost a throw- away line."

Judge Dennis Lynch described the culmination of the offending as "unusual".

Rigg pleaded guilty to thee counts of contravening a domestic violence order and one count each of bomb hoax, serious assault police, supplying dangerous drugs, assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and possessing instructions for producing drugs.

He was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment with immediate parole.

Judge Lynch declared 287 days pre-sentence custody.

* For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.