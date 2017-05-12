Toowoomba Range reopens after incident on roadway

UPDATE: The Toowoomba Range has reopened to all traffic following an incident earlier this morning.

Police have advised both lanes of the Warrego Hwy leading west to Toowoomba have since been re-opened.

UPDATE: A man has been taken to hospital following an incident which has closed two lanes of the Toowoomba Range.

A police media spokesman said the Warrego Hwy upsection remained closed to traffic following an incident reported about 11.30am.

The spokesman said a man was injured on the roadway and police remained on scene, and it was being treated as a "mental health" incident.

Diversions through Murphys Creek remain in place and significant delays are expected.

If this story has raised concerns for you, or someone you know, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

EARLIER: THE Toowoomba Range is closed to all westbound traffic after a traffic incident this morning.

Police have advised both lanes on the up section of the Warrego Hwy are closed, with diversions in place around a traffic incident.

Traffic is backed up to Withcott with diversions in place through Murphys Creek.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one person was being assessed at the scene of the incident.

The spokeswoman said paramedics were called to an incident on the Warrego Hwy at 11.30am.