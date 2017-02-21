31°
'Our lake is not a dumping ground'

Ashleigh Howarth
| 21st Feb 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 9:18 AM
Rubbish found in Springfield.
Rubbish found in Springfield.

GAS bottles, fire extinguishers, mattresses, bicycles and shopping trolleys are just a few of the big items that have been found dumped in lakes and waterways around the Greater Springfield region in the past 12 months.

Springfield environmentalist Luise Manning often patrols the area and picks up litter such as plastic bags, plastic bottles and fast food containers, but said she was horrified to find people's household waste dumped illegally in the waterways.

"It is just awful how people think it is ok to do that. The lake is not a tip and it shouldn't have these kinds of items in it," she said.

Mrs Manning has conducted many litter patrols in the region for years and has dedicated volunteers who work with her to ensure the suburbs are kept neat and tidy.

But every time she conducts a clean up, there is always a lot to pick up.

"For Clean Up Australia Day in 2016 we took out 365kg of rubbish from the foreshore of Discovery Lake," she said.

"We also found a child's bike in Opossum Creek. Then on December 18, myself and two other kayakers collected over nine garbage bags of littler out of Discovery Lake, including the gas bottle, children's pool toys, plastic bottles and polystyrene builders' waste."

With Clean Up Australia Day set for Sunday, March 5, Mrs Manning hopes the community will volunteer their time to remove all rubbish from the region.

"I joined forces with Lend Lease and McDonald's to form a committee to make Clean Up Australia Day 2017 a community event, and I want families to get involved because as citizens we can all do something to help," Mrs Manning said.

"The recent storms we had washed a lot of builders' rubbish into the lake as well as plastic and general litter."

People who would like to participate in this year's Clean Up Australia Day are urged to register for the event.

"The Camira scouts will be bringing canoes so we can clean up inside the lake," Mrs Manning said.

Participants should meet at Spring Lake, near the Ash Barty tennis courts on Burlington Terrace, Springfield at 7.30am for induction and sign on.

There will also be a barbecue with free bacon and eggs provided by Lend Lease and cooked by YMCA Springfield Lakes.

Register online at www.cleanupaustraliaday .org.au/spring+lake for numbers and catering purposes.

Topics:  dumping littering springfield waterways

'Our lake is not a dumping ground'

Rubbish found in Springfield.

Residents dump household waste and furniture in city's waterways

