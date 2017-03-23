Three charged after allegedly bashing man with metal pole

TWO men and one woman have been charged by police following investigations into the serious assault of a 23-year-old man at Booval on Sunday.

It will be alleged that around 9.15pm, a group of people attended an address in Bergin St in relation to an ongoing dispute.

A fight broke out between the group and the residents at the Booval home.

Police will allege that during the scuffle a 23-year-old man was struck on the head several times with a metal pole.

The injured man was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries.

A 40-year-old Churchill man, 24-year-old Chapel Hill man, and a 21-year-old North Ipswich woman have all been charged with one count each of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm.

All three are due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

Investigations are continuing.