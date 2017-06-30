'Those with evidence of corruption should come forward'

CLOCKING OFF: : The Speaker of the Queensland Parliament Peter Wellington is set to retire at the next election.

EVIDENCE is the key to any investigation and an Independent Queensland MP says anyone with proof of corruption should come forward.

Nicklin MP Peter Wellington has worked as a local government councillor, a police officer, a solicitor and now an MP.

He says over the years he has heard many allegations of corrupt conduct against elected officials but that sufficient evidence had rarely been produced.

Mr Wellington said he would support other MP's calls for an inquiry into local government only if it were proven the police force and Crime and Corruption Commission could not do the job.

"If there are members of the public that believe their evidence meets the standard and has not been properly investigated, they need to bring that forward," Mr Wellington said.

"If it's found our police or CCC is found wanting, I would certainly support an inquiry as to why they didn't take the appropriate action or exercise their powers appropriately.

Mr Wellington wants developer donations to councillors banned.

"I have real concerns with the influence that big money is able to have on our local government through developer contributions to councils," he said.

"Developers stand to benefit significantly and financially from decisions councils make. Developer donations should be banned."