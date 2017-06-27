Thorburn committed to stand trial over murder of Tialeigh

RICK Thorburn has been committed to stand trial over the murder of Logan schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer.
His lawyer Adam Guest confirmed Thorburn had a registry committal today at Beenleigh Magistrates Court and will face trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court on a future date.
Police allege Tiahleigh was murdered by her foster father, 57-year-old Thorburn, in October 2015.
Her decomposing body was discovered on the banks of a northern Gold Coast river six days after she went missing.
