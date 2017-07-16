Thieves steal expensive parachutes, iPads, diamonds

Have you seen any of these items stolen from Toogoolawah?

WHILE Toogoolawah residents were away thieves broke into their property, stealing the most expensive things they could get their hands on, police say.

Police are now investigating the burglary of a property at Toogoolawah where parachutes, jewellery and electronic equipment have been stolen.

Between April 29 and July 1, offenders forced entry to the Charles St address while the home was unoccupied.

Two custom-made parachutes, a substantial amount of skydiving equipment, jewellery, including rings, bangles, necklaces and loose diamonds as well as a quantity of electronic equipment, including iPads and Go Pro cameras.

Police are encouraging anybody who may have information relating to this incident, or who may have seen the items stolen (pictured below), to contact them.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are reminding property owners to be extra vigilant and take preventative measures to further secure their property and vehicles.

