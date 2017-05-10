The phone call that ended in death and devastation

Kenneth John Beattie pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his Ipswich housemate Malcolm "Mal” David Wood (pictured). On May 10, 2017, Beattie was sentenced to eight years in jail with parole after three years. He will be eligible for release in July, 2017, because he served almost three years on remand.

ON JULY 26, 2014, a phone call to an Ipswich man started a chain of events that would end in death and devastation.

When his girlfriend rang and told him she had been raped and bashed by his housemate, Kenneth John Beattie decided to take the law into his own hands.

The next day the 52-year-old truck driver arrived at the Raceview home he shared with Malcolm 'Mal' David Wood and conducted a "citizen's arrest".

That "arrest" involved bashing Mr Wood, knocking him to the ground, rolling him onto his stomach and wrapping a piece of rope around his legs, arms and throat.

Beattie hog-tied the father of two in such a way that when he flailed his legs or arms to escape, the cord pressed down on his windpipe, strangling him.

"You move your leg, you choke," Beattie told Mr Wood in the minutes before he passed out.

Beattie then called the police to come and get his captive.

Mr Wood was bound up for at least 20 minutes and when officers arrived they found him unconscious.

Police and paramedics desperately worked on his lifeless body before he was taken to hospital and put on life support.

He was in intensive care for four days, his 12-year-old daughter Mikaila, her nine-year-old sister Caitlin, their mother, aunt, grandmother and other family members by his side.

"As my dad lay in a hospital bed, covered in bruises and marks, with tubes helping him breathe, I did not know what to think," Caitlin Wood said in her victim impact statement that was read to Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday.

"The nurses let me wash his hair and comb it.

"They said he couldn't speak but he knew I was there.

"I thought that he would be okay, but he wasn't."

Mr Beattie went on trial for murder last week but the trial was aborted on Monday.

On Wednesday he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Dressed in a blue flannel shirt, his grey hair messy and his beard overgrown, Beattie barely moved in the dock as Mr Wood's relatives cried nearby.

And he remained motionless as the court heard about the ongoing impact of Mr Wood's death on his family.

"I was only 12 when this happened," Mikaila Wood said in her victim impact statement.

"I was only a little girl.

"Due to what you have done I have suffered years of anxiety, causing self-harm and leading to attempted suicide.

"My father will never see me get my degree in nursing, nor have kids.

"Does that make you feel good?"

Mikaila said she sometimes blamed herself for her father's death and at other times she thought of Beattie as a "selfish man who didn't think about other people".

Hog-tie killer will be free in July

A MAN who killed his housemate by hog-tying him as part of a "degrading and demeaning" citizen's arrest over a rape claim will be free in two months.

Kenneth John Beattie on Wednesday pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Malcolm 'Mal' David Wood on July 27, 2014, in Ipswich.

Brisbane Supreme Court Justice David Boddice gave Beattie eight years in jail with parole after three years.

With three years spent on remand, Beattie will be eligible for release in July.

The court heard Beattie attacked Mr Wood because the victim allegedly "raped and bashed" Beattie's partner the day before.

The Ipswich truck driver restrained the victim with rope then called the police to come and arrest him.

The way that Beattie tied Mr Wood meant the more the victim struggled, the more the rope around his throat would block his airway.

The victim was tied up for 20 minutes and most likely had a cardiac arrest a few minutes before police arrived.

Police question Kenneth John Beattie outside a property at Raceview where a man was allegedly tied up and strangled. Beattie was later charged with torture and the attempted murder of his housemate Mal Wood. Kate Czerny

Police and paramedics resuscitated him but he died in hospital on July 31, 2014.

Beattie told police he "didn't want Mr Wood to die", the court heard.

Justice Boddice said Beattie was acting as a "vigilante" when he "detained" Mr Wood in an "unnecessary, excessive and dangerous" form of restraint.

"Hog-tying him like an animal is a demeaning act," Justice Boddice said.

"Mr Wood, whatever you may have believed, was a human being with a mother, a wife, sisters and more importantly children.

"All of them relied upon him, all of them loved him and all of them have been utterly devastated by the consequence of what you have done.

"It is a complete tragedy that this has occurred."

