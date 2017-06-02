23°
The Origin worm has turned in NSW favour

Joel Gould
| 2nd Jun 2017 5:00 AM
Andrew Fifita was a wrecking ball for the Blues on Wednesday night.
Andrew Fifita was a wrecking ball for the Blues on Wednesday night.

THE NSW Blues have found a formula which, if they can replicate it, will see them dominate State of Origin for several years.

You can't sugar-coat the worst Origin loss ever by the Maroons in Queensland. They looked old and slow, albeit willing.

But NSW played error-free football at a frenetic pace, defended like their lives depended on it and their halves Mitchell Pearce and James Maloney passed flat and with precision. They were slick.

All of this was topped off by prop Andrew Fifita leading the way with how NSW forwards at their best have always played.

He is a giant who can motor, has light feet and possesses immense skill. On top of that he is willing and will not be intimidated.

In the early to mid 1990s, the Blues had Glenn Lazarus up front, a pack to be reckoned with and Laurie Daley and Ricky Stuart calling the shots.

From 2002-2004, the maestro was Andrew Johns. The style was up-tempo and an aggressive pack in which second-rower Ben Kennedy often starred did the business.

The way those teams played reminded me of the NSW side on Wednesday night.

