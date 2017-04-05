25°
The ALP selects Jessica Pugh to run for Mt Ommaney

Ashleigh Howarth | 5th Apr 2017 1:00 PM
RUNNING AGAIN: Jessica Pugh has been endorsed for the Labor candidate for the seat of Mt Ommaney at the upcoming state election.
RUNNING AGAIN: Jessica Pugh has been endorsed for the Labor candidate for the seat of Mt Ommaney at the upcoming state election.

MOTHER of two Jessica Pugh has again been endorsed as the Labor candidate for the seat of Mt Ommaney in the forthcoming state election.

Ms Pugh, 31, is among the first group of Labor candidates announced by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

This will be the second time Ms Pugh will contest the seat, after losing the last election by roughly 126 votes to sitting LNP member Tarnya Smith in 2015.

"Last time I was a first- time candidate and running in an unwinnable seat but this time we have a little bit more experience,” Ms Pugh said.

"We got a mammoth 16.3% swing at the last election and I am glad the branch members and the local community have once again put their trust in me to run again.”

Ms Pugh said she was honoured to be given the opportunity.

"What it really comes down to is working out in the grass roots of the community and going to all of these events,” she said.

"Last time we got off to a great start with a really enthusiastic team, so this time we are looking to build on that, and I will do that by continuing to door knock and get out in the community so residents can have the opportunity to raise their concerns with me.

"As the proud mother of Allegra and Heath, I'm passionate about making sure local families have access to first-class health and education services.

"We need more doctors, nurses and teachers, not less.

"I'll be working hard right up until election day to win the support of local residents.

