31°
News

'That's when he flogged me with the hammer', jury hears

Emma Clarke
| 7th Feb 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 7:10 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE FEBRUARY 8: AN IPSWICH District Court jury in the case of a man charged for allegedly unlawfully wounding another man with a hammer at Tarampa in August 2015 has retired to deliberate their verdict.

Denna Charles Gill pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm while armed.

He allegedly hit a man in the head and face with a hammer.


UPDATE FEBRUARY 7: A TRIAL before Ipswich District Court today continued to hear evidence of an alleged hammer wounding on a man at Tarampa.

Crown witness Garrett Sutton said he attended the defendant's  property with the complainant, Wade Berwick, and another person on the night of the alleged wounding in August 2015.

He said the group were previously drinking at the Tarampa Pub before Mr Berwick was allegedly hit in the head and face with a hammer.

Denna Charles Gill pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm while armed.

INITIAL: "I PUT out my hand to shake his hand and he wouldn't and that's when he flogged me with the hammer".

That was a Wade Berwick's account of the night a person he had known through the rodeo and show scene for years allegedly hit him in the head and face with a hammer.

Denna Charles Gill is facing trial in Ipswich District Court over an incident at a Tarampa property early in the morning of August 5 2015 in which Mr Berwick was allegedly hit multiple times.

Gill pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm while armed.

In evidence Mr Berwick said he and some others stayed at the local pub until last drinks were called and then headed home to Gill's neighbour's house.

He said the group had a few more XXXX beers and then went to Gill's property where they could see lights on and hear music playing.

"I cooee'd out to a few people if there was anybody home and walked down to the fence line," Mr Berwick said in evidence.

"We were sitting there yarning about the old times.

"His lady friend seemed a bit upset, she wasn't really impressed we rocked up at that time."

The jury heard Mr Berwick had a conversation with another person at the home and then headed back to the fence line where the assault allegedly happened.

"I said 'come on fellas I've done you a favour don't treat me like this," Mr Berwick told the court.

He said he tried to grab hold of Gill.

"It was a bit of a slippery situation, we were both moving and couldn't get a hold of each other," Mr Berwick said.

"I struck him twice with my fist and he stumbled back and I let my guard down and that's when he hit me again with the hammer."

Mr Berwick said he was hit about the head, temple and face "all up four to five times" with what he described as a builders' hammer.

"I got a glimpse of what he was holding," he said.

The court heard somebody said "let's get out of here, they've got a gun" and Mr Berwick said somebody shouted "let the dogs off".

"But I was playing with the dogs half an hour before," Mr Berwick told the court.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Robinson said Mr Berwick was left with nine injuries including "multiple lacerations".

The trial continues.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  editors picks ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Gang of six allegedly wield hammers, bats in home invasion

Gang of six allegedly wield hammers, bats in home invasion

The six men allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old man at the house.

Malcolm Turnbull vs Bill Shorten: ’I like angry Turnbull'

Malcolm Turnbull fires up... finally

Shorten 'such a social-climbing sycophant if ever there was one'

Massive building fire caused by suspected drug lab

CONCERN BUT NO PANIC: A huge bushfire impacts Peregian Springs and Coolum residents as the flames threaten their homes. The fire burnt over 500 hectares and dozens of emergency crews were deployed throughout the night. Emergency crews at Peregian Springs.

A BUILDING fire has led police to an alleged drug lab.

RSPCA: Horses left in heat with no shade

PROTECT THEM: Animals such as horses and cattle should have access to adequate shade and water.

Owners warned to care for their animals as 40 degree day looms.

Local Partners

Gang of six allegedly wield hammers, bats in home invasion

The six men allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old man at the house.

Man raped ex-partner three times as she slept in her home

He told police he 'took it easy on her' because she was asleep

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Protest the Hero return to Australia

Exciting news for progressive music fans as Protest the Hero announced tour.

Samsung 100% colour volume for QLED television verified

2017 QLED TV given tick by Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE)

Subnautica: Pretty game to dive right into

Currently in early access on Steam but already a capable game

Tom Hiddleston: Why I wore that 'I ❤ Taylor Swift' top

Tom Hiddleston’s shoot for GQ.

“Taylor is an amazing woman,

Prince Charles goddaughter dies, aged 45 after tumour

The Prince of Wales is greeted by goddaughter Tara Palmer Tomkinson in 2003. Picture: Supplied/ News Corp Australia

Police say death 'unexplained' but not suspicious

Claudia Karvan plays a 'superhero' in Newton's Law

Claudia Karvan stars in the TV series Newton's Law.

Beloved actress relishes her ‘upstairs, downstairs’ legal eagle role

What's on the big screen this week

Dakota Johnson in a scene from the movie Fifty Shades Darker.

FIFTY Shades franchise is back just in time for Valentine's Day.

Forget paying the Rent - Buy Me Instead!

2 Bowers Street, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 5 $258,000

This home is so affordable and you can enhance at your leisure. A spacious 3 bedroom home with vinyl cladding - you will never have to paint again. And there is...

Walk Right In.....Sit Right Down

16 Marcel Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 2 $329,000...

This home has been meticulously and stylishly renovated and includes the brand new furtniture. So to make it as simple as per the heading you can move right in...

VERY EASY LIVING

227 Ripley Road, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 2 $349,000...

Located in Flinders View, one of Ipswich's largest suburbs, you will find this beautifully presented solid brick home. Unlike many homes you will see on the market...

URGENT SALE-BRING OFFERS!

74 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Neat as a pin, this Queenslander features an array of qualities, only recently the owner has removed one water tank to provide access to the spacious back yard for...

Large Family Home + 1564m2 Block + 10m x7m Powered Shed + Heated Pool

8 Schloss Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built family home has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a sought-after...

YOU&#39;LL LOVE THE STYLE

5 Kowari Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $417000

What an impressive home this is, beautifully appointed both inside and out, plus it has all the extras you would hope for in your new home. Proudly built by award...

Break the Rental Cycle

50 Cemetery Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 $220,000

With the property market gaining momentum is it time to break the rental cycle and get into the market without breaking the budget?? The answer to the question is...

OWNERS SAY SELL - BRING ALL OFFERS!

6 Miles Court, Harrisville 4307

House 6 3 OFFERS OVER...

Looking to enjoy the peace and serenity of country style living while only being 20 minutes from Ipswich? This immaculately kept family home is just for you.

RIPPER IN RACEVIEW WON&#39;T LAST LONG! AUCTION 16/2/17

32A Thornton Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 1 AUCTION 16/2/17

Nestled in off the road at the end of a private driveway, sitting on a large 801m2 block you'll discover this fabulous 4 bedroom home in a quiet street in family...

Ridiculously Good Buying !!

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $498,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

How Airbnb turned quiet street into party central

Party time!

'Dramatic change to the neighbourhood environment'

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!