Tens of thousands hit by fake bill scam

TENS of thousands of Australians have been targeted by a hoax Origin Energy email loaded with dangerous malware.

The deceptive email, titled "Your Origin electricity bill", has a due date of May 16 and encourages users to click to view their statement.

But rather than redirecting recipients to a replica Origin Energy website, it links to a malware payload in the form of a JavaScript dropper that will install malicious files to the victim's system, according to MailGuard.

Don’t click: the fake Origin Energy email. Picture: MailGuard

The amount due has been reported to vary between emails.

The scam email originates from a fake domain - originenergysolar.net - registered in China just days ago. It was sent from servers located in France.

Origin issued a statement over social media on Wednesday warning of an email scam targeting customers.The company listed several ways to help customers tell the difference between a real email and a fake.

"When we contact you about an outstanding payment, we let you choose the payment option that suits you. We'll never ask you to make a money transfer or put money straight into a bank account.

"You can find a list of our payment methods on every bill from us and on our website.

There's a current email scam claiming to contain an Origin bill. How to tell a scam email from a real Origin message https://t.co/2RGZv6URk6 — Origin (@originenergy) May 10, 2017

"We only contact you about an overdue bill when we've already sent you the bill, and an overdue notice, by mail or email. We may have sent it a while ago, so you may not have it to hand.

"If you get an email that seems to be from Origin, but you're unsure about it, close it and call us."

News Corp has contacted Origin Energy for comment.