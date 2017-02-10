34°
Teen's nude photo ended up in hands of child sex offender

Emma Clarke
| 9th Feb 2017 4:00 PM Updated: 10th Feb 2017 4:00 AM

A PHOTO a teenage girl sent to her boyfriend led to a month of illegal sexting after it ended up in the wrong hands.

Darren Stephen Wellington, a 45-year-old child sex offender, contacted the 13-year-old girl multiple times in late 2015, asking her to send him naked pictures and describing graphic sexual acts to her.

On one occasion, he told her she was a "good girl" for sending photos to him.

Ipswich District Court heard this week the girl asked him if she would receive payment and Wellington told her he "wasn't made of money" and "it would either be money or phone credit".

The contact stopped when the girl's mother found the messages on her Facebook account and police were contacted after the girl's school became aware of the messages.

"They were protracted and graphic conversations to engage her in sexual acts," crown prosecutor Jane Shaw said.

The court heard the girl asked Wellington sexually explicit questions and asked for advice on what to do with her boyfriend.

Judge Dennis Lynch said he "couldn't conclude the child was uncorrupted prior to this contact with the defendant".

Wellington pleaded guilty to one count of using the internet to procure a child under 16 and was sentenced to two years prison with the sentence to be suspended after he serves six months.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

