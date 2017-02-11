40°
Teenage father attacks girlfriend seven times in two years

Emma Clarke
11th Feb 2017

THEY were a young teenage couple with a one-year-old son but their three-year relationship was marred by multiple horrific domestic violence outbursts.

In the latest attack, the 19-year-old father choked, punched and shook his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend until she sat huddled crying on her Silkstone home floor.

The girl told police she was punched "everywhere".

He went to her house looking for money but she begged him to give back the $55 cash he had taken from her purse which she needed to buy food and care for their son.

It was the seventh time in two years he breached a protection order against the girl.

Police caught him on the same day as the offending in March last year and took him into custody.

The man, now 20, was jailed for the attack in Ipswich District Court on Friday.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Robinson said the girl had been the target of his abuse since April 2015.

He had a criminal history not uncommon to Judge Dennis Lynch.

"I've been hanging around these courts for 30 years and I've seen lots of people in your position, of your background and from your community sentenced to long period of jail because they have killed their partner," he said.

"The bottom line is the community is not going to put up with you behaving in this troubling way.

"Experience shows if you keep this behaviour up you will set the wrong example and experience shows your child will end up adopting the same sort of behaviour."

Defence lawyer Geoffrey Seaholme described the couple's relationship as "tumultuous at the least".

He said his client told him he "didn't really know" why he attacked the girl but he "just had anger management issues".

The man, now 20, pleaded guilty to one count each of being in a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence, assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, assault, robbery with personal violence, contravening a protection order and two counts of wilful damage.

He was sentenced to two years imprisonment suspended after nine months for three years.

Judge Lynch ordered he serve three years probation and declared 23 days pre sentence custody as time served.


*For 24-hour support  phone Queensland's DVConnect on 1800 811 811 or MensLine on 1800 600 636, NSW's  Domestic Violence Line on 1800 656 463 or the  national hotline 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732).

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  editors picks ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

