Ipswich teen tries to have sex with dog

THE actions of an Esk teenager who attempted to have sex with a dog were described to an Ipswich court as "spontaneous and opportunistic rather than predatory".

His attempt to interfere with the dog in March 2015 was experimentation rather than cruelty, according to Crown prosecutor Amanda Robinson.

The 19-year-old did not physically harm the dog.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren requested the facts of the offending not be read into the record in sentencing at Ipswich District Court this morning.

Ms Robinson said the teen made admissions to police when he was arrested and "recognised the wrongfulness of his conduct".

She said the offending was likely to bring about public humiliation.

Defence lawyer Julian Noud said the accused was psychologically distressed and disturbed and was likely impaired at the time of the offence.

Judge Horneman-Wren said the offending did not reflect his true character.

"You had many distressing family insults that resulted in a number of unfortunate events and one particular tragedy was used in quite a horrible way by your peers to bully you which might provide some context about how this matter came about," he said.

"You were the subject of quite horrible harassment."

He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted bestiality and was sentenced to two years probation with no conviction recorded.