UPDATE: Injured teen’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by support

UPDATE 12:50PM THE mother of 18-year-old Bruklan Marshall has thanked the community for the 'overwhelming' report her son has received since he was involved in a serious crash last week.

Bruklan, known as Brock or BJ by his friends, was placed in an induced coma and had part of his right arm amputated after his ute collided with a truck on Thursday.

He was on his way to train with the Fassifern Bombers when the crash occurred.

An online fundraising page has now been set up to help the family.

Bruklan Marshall has been identified as the victim of a horror crash on Thursday.

The 18-year-old's mother Tracey Ashworth said her son was now stable in Princess Alexandra Hospital.

"They are reducing the coma medication just to see if they can get any response out of him," she said earlier today.

She said the Peak Crossing family was still in shock but was thankful for the overwhelming support Bruklan had received since the crash.

"The amount of messages we received on Facebook, words can't describe…," Mrs Ashworth said.

"We've just been overwhelmed with things and I don't know what we need right now. It's just a wait and see at the moment.

"People have been amazing, we spoke to the family whose house it happened in front of who had to witness it.

"I have spoken to the truck driver and he's devastated, he knew BJ from football as well."

Mrs Ashworth said her son's team mates were the ones who alerted them to the crash.

"BJ's mates were the ones that phoned us an hour after it happened because we were on holidays, we didn't know," she said.

"They were in the waiting room at the hospital.

"We just want to thank everyone for their support."

EARLIER:

AN IPSWICH 18-year-old has had his right arm amputated and has been placed in an induced coma after a horrific traffic accident on Thursday afternoon.

Bruklan 'Brock' Marshall has been identified as the victim of the accident where his Holden ute and a truck crashed while travelling in opposite directions on Warrill View Peak Crossing Rd.

He was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

The teen, also known as BJ to his family and friends, was reportedly on his way to football training with the Fassifern Bombers when the crash occurred.

"Brock is doing as well as can be expected," the Bombers posted on their Facebook page.

"The family would like to thank everyone for their support and well wishes. We are all behind you, Brock. Please keep him in your prayers."

Bruklan's family has also taken to social media to update the community on his condition.

"(Thursday) was a very sad day for our family, our Brock Marshall was involved in the accident on his way to football training with the Bombers at Harrisville around 5.45pm," Darren Ashworth posted on a public Scenic Rim community Facebook page.

"His Holden Rodeo was torn in half and he was thrown metres from the vehicle."

Mr Ashworth detailed the injuries, which included two collapsed lungs, a severe head injury and multiple fractures.

"BJ being unconscious was then incubated and placed into an induced coma. It took around two hours to stabilise him."

The 18-year-old was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital from Peak Crossing State School.

"There he was also found to have a broken jaw in two places and a damaged liver," Mr Ashworth said.

His family said orthopaedic and plastic surgeons spent six hours trying to save Bruklan's right arm but were forced to amputate.

"They had to amputate it in the mid upper arm," Mr Ashworth posted.

"He will remain in the induced coma for one to two weeks for further surgeries planned.

"We would very much like to thank everyone for their messages and prayers.

"Many thanks to the boy from football that assisted at the scene.

"Stay strong for BJ, it's going to be a long, hard road ahead."

A spokesperson for the PA Hospital yesterday confirmed Bruklan was in a critical but stable condition. The hospital is monitoring for further brain injuries.

The male driver of the light truck suffered minor injuries and was transported to Ipswich Hospital.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said investigations into the crash were continuing.