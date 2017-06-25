UPDATE: Man, 32, and teen to front court after police chase

UPDATE:

A MAN has been charged along side a teenage girl after a dramatic police incident overnight.

A 32-year-old Narangba man has been charged with multiple offences after a dangerous driving incident.

Polair 2 assisted crews on the ground and tracked a white Holden Commodore sedan through several Brisbane suburbs.

The sedan continued travelling through Willawong where it was stung by a tyre deflation device, police say.

The vehicle then travelled through Acacia Ridge before being stopped around 9.25pm by police on the Riverside Expressway.

It will be alleged a man and a 16-year-old girl abandoned the vehicle and were arrested a short distance away.

The 32-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Richlands Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of failing to stop a motor vehicle, and one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, serious assault of a police officer, driving a vehicle without a licence, and driving under the influence.

A 16-year-old Forest Lake girl was earlier charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possess drug utensil.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Endeavour Boulevard at North Lakes on June 14.

INITIAL:

A TEENAGE girl has been charged and a man is assisting police with their investigation following a dangerous driving incident through Brisbane.

A 16-year-old girl and a man were arrested after the dramatic incident overnight.

It will be alleged around 8.30pm, police observed a stolen vehicle on Stapylton Road at Heathwood.

Polair 2 assisted crews on the ground and tracked the white Holden Commodore sedan through several Brisbane suburbs.

The sedan continued travelling through Willawong where it was stung by a tyre deflation device.

The vehicle then travelled through Acacia Ridge before being stopped around 9.25pm by police on the Riverside Expressway.

The man and girl allegedly absconded from the vehicle, but were arrested a short distance away by officers.

A 16-year-old girl from Forest Lake has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possess drug utensil.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Endeavour Boulevard at North Lakes on June 14.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.