Man in custody over alleged attack on partner

UPDATE 3PM: A MAN charged over the bashing of his teenage partner at Riverview will remain behind bars until his next court appearance.

The 18-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced Ipswich Magistrates Court Monday morning.

He is charged with grievous bodily harm in relation to a domestic violence order in place between him and the alleged victim - a 16-year-old girl.

Police allege the pair was involved in a verbal altercation outside a Diamond St residence about 3.15pm Sunday.

The argument allegedly turned physical, resulting in the girl being struck multiple times before she fell.

She was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

The accused, of Riverview, did not make an application for bail and was remanded in custody to face court again on May 17.

EARLIER: AN IPSWICH 18-year-old has been charged following investigations into a grievous bodily harm incident at Riverview yesterday.

At 3.15pm, a man and a 16-year-old girl were involved in a verbal altercation in the front yard of a Diamond St address.

It will be alleged the altercation became physical, where the girl was hit multiple times before she fell.

She was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

An 18-year-old Riverview man is scheduled to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today charged with grievous bodily harm - domestic violence offence, and an unrelated charge of contravention of a domestic violence order.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

If you or someone you know needs support phone the national domestic violence helpline on 1800 737 732 or 1800 RESPECT.