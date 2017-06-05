23°
Tasman low to bring rain, cold to east coast

5th Jun 2017 1:07 PM Updated: 4:10 PM
Get ready for some wet weather this week.
Get ready for some wet weather this week.

PARTS of the East Coast are set for a soggy first full week of winter with downpours leading to the wettest weather in as much as two months.

Temperatures across coastal NSW will also feel unseasonably cold as heavy gusts crank up the wind chill factor.

With around 20mm of rain, Newcastle, Sydney and Wollongong could have their heaviest 24 hour rain totals since April.

A cold front approaching from The Bight will also see a drop in temperatures and rain for Victoria and Tasmania - but for Perth and Brisbane, it's sunny skies until the weekend.

Sky News Weather meteorologist Tristan Myers said a stretch of the NSW coast from Port Macquarie all the way south past Wollongong would see the wettest conditions.

"The inclement weather for this week will be happening from Tuesday onwards across the NSW coast," he told news.com.au

"A low pressure system is forming in the Tasman Sea off NSW and that will bring windy conditions and heavy showers from Tuesday afternoon. It's threatening to be the wettest it's been for one to two months."

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a marine wind warning for the Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra, Batemans and Eden coasts for potential gale force winds.

Over the next few days, Sydney will see highs of around 18-19C and night-time lows dropping to about 10C.

"Temperatures will be about average but it will be quite windy so will feel a lot colder, around 15-16C, which is below average for this time of year."

The cold front comes almost a year to the day after a coastal storm combined with a king tide saw some of Sydney's beaches eroded by up to 40 metres. The erosion forced a number of sea front properties to be demolished.

However, Mr Meyers said this week's wind and rain was likely to be less severe. The wildest conditions were likely on Tuesday and Wednesday with conditions easing towards Thursday but with continuing showers.

So with Sydney battening down the hatches, what will the weather be like elsewhere this week?

VICTORIA AND TASMANIA

One word: rain. While it's likely to not be as wet as NSW, brolleys will still be a useful accessory this week. A cold front will sweep into the southern states from the Great Australian Bight. Highs in Hobart will hover around 13C all week with the mercury dropping to low as 4C on Wednesday morning.

Melbourne will be a few degrees warmer but mornings will still be chilly. The sun should re-emerge on Wednesday but isolated showers will be possible into the weekend.

CANBERRA

Winter in the ACT is always freezing and this week will be no exception. Thermometers will plunge to -2C on Tuesday with highs of around 13C. Sunny and showers.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA AND QUEENSLAND

The places to go for sun, Perth and Brisbane will have similar conditions this week. Clear blue skies with lows around 9C and highs in the mid-twenties.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA AND NORTHERN TERRITORY

Adelaideans will see the mercury rise to about 17C most days this week but it will get cold with a low of just 3C on Wednesday. Expect cloudy conditions.

Darwin will be its usual balmy self with highs of 31C with the temperature unlikely to drop below 20C even at its coldest.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  australia cold weather

