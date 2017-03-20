TAFE expansion sees more enrolments

MORE STUDENTS: Attorney General Yvette D'Ath and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the official ceremony for the Inala TAFE expansion. The expansion has lead to more students enrolling at the campus.

ENROLMENTS at TAFE Queensland South West's Inala campus are expected to reach 920 students this year.

The large number of enrolments follow on from the State Government's investment of $3.4 million to expand the campus.

Premier and Member for Inala Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was pleased to see so many young people in her electorate committed to furthering their education.

"I'm proud that my government has delivered the $3.4 million expansion to the TAFE Inala campus,” she said.

"Students in the south-west of Brisbane deserve to have access to the same educational opportunities as their peers in the CBD.

"The TAFE Inala campus had experienced significant increases in enrolments since 2012 and my government acted to ensure that students and jobseekers could continue to learn and train on this site.”

Ms Palaszczuk said the enrolments for the TAFE Inala campus had grown from 622 in 2012 to 845 in 2016, with overcrowding issues forcing some classes to be held in offsite locations.

"With 920 students expected to be enrolled at this campus in 2017, the increased teaching spaces and car parks created through the recent expansion were necessary to meet growing demand,” she said.