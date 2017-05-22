Cookies for dogs? Yes, they do exist

FORGET dog treats, dog cakes and cookies are now the rage among dog owners.

As part of the RSPCA's annual Million Paws Walk, Springfield's Sweet Themes cookie cutter and baking goods expert was on site at the Ipswich version of the event yesterday to help raise funds for the cause.

Sweet Themes owner, Karenza Hill said it was a fantastic day and was proud to have been a part of the event for the first time.

Sweet Themes at this year's Million Paws Walk.

"We went to the Million Paws Walk as we are an official RSPCA community supporter, so we raise funds through our Precious Paws pack," Mrs Hill said.

"Yesterday we allowed people to mix any set of six cookie cutters, but normally each pack would include three dogs bones, a paw print, a doghouse and a dog.

"The dog bone was actually the most popular with people wanting to make treats, so a couple of people bought the dog bone to actually make a birthday cake for their dogs.

"Quite a few people actually said that they regularly bake cakes for their dogs and thought the dog bone was really cute."

Sweet Themes raised a total of $160, with all proceeds going towards the RSPCA.