Sunday arvo footy just got bigger

The Big Screen TV Sunday Footy event will kick off this Sunday at Springfield's Robelle Domain Parklands.

IF YOU'RE a fan of footy and a good Sunday session, then Springfield has you sorted.

The free Big Screen TV Sunday Footy event will kick off at Robelle Domain Parklands for the first time this Sunday and everyone is invited.

Robelle Cafe owner and event organiser, Vicki Martin said she hoped the afternoon would bring even more people to the parklands and further showcase what Springfield has to offer to the wider community.

"We really want to grow visitors to the parklands, so hopefully this kind of event will do just that,” Ms Martin said.

"It's also just a great way to spend your Sunday afternoon and there's plenty of space to kick a ball around while you watch the game and the family can get out of the house.

"Springfield is very good for day-trippers as well and this event is another great reason for people to come to our area, so it would be fantastic if people from Brisbane's western suburbs would come along too.”

The Big Screen TV Sunday Footy event will kick off from this Sunday at Springfield's Robelle Domain Parklands.

The big screen will be switched on at 1:30pm where people can watch the Tweed Heads Seagulls play the Redcliffe Dolphins, before the Canberra Raiders take on the Sydney Roosters at Canberra's GIO stadium at 3:30pm.

Ms Martin said there would also be food specials on the day if anyone wanted to grab something to eat while they watched the match.

"The cafe will be open, so we will be doing some food deals and while you can't drink on the field, we are a fully licensed venue so people can have a cold beer at the cafe while they watch the footy.”

The Big Screen TV Sunday Footy event will kick off this Sunday at Springfield's Robelle Domain Parklands.

Robelle Cafe will also run ABC Kids on the big screen every Thursday from 9-2pm starting this week.

To find out more, visit the event's Facebook page.