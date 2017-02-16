Sun Princess hit by outbreak of gastro virus

UPDATE: Passengers on board the cruise ship struck down with severe gastro remain on board in quarantine as it docks in Brisbane.

Queensland Health has confirmed about 140 people became sick with the virus during the Sun Princess cruise to New Zealand.

The sick passengers remain in quarantine while healthy travellers disembarked the ship.

It is understood some passengers initially contracted the virus almost a week ago.

Andrew Carter, 40, said he and his new wife had experienced the "honeymoon from hell" after the outbreak ruined their romantic holiday cruise.

Mr Carter used his savings to pay for a two week cruise to New Zealand on The Sun Princess but on Valentines Day his new wife, Charmaine, 41, became ill with Norovirus and was placed under quarantine.

"The last day and a half has been hell, you can't leave your room, passenger service don't care, it's not a good experience," he said.

Mr Carter said the crew provided his wife with medication at the couple's own expense but he felt more assistance could have been provided.

"(The staff) listened but they don't do anything, they didn't seem towant to do anything about it."

Not sick himself, Mr Carter was able to disembark the Sun Princess in Brisbane early this morning, however his wife has remained on board for several hours.

"She won't get off until every other passenger is off, and there's no broadcast so as to not alert all the other passengers so only the affected would no about that."

Mr Carter said there had been no communication about compensation from the cruise ship company.

"I don't know if I'd go on the cruise again," he said.

Another passenger said he contracted norovirus late on Sunday and was placed into immediate quarantine.

"I had to stay in my room until I have 24 hours symptom free," he said.

The man said he was given medication and was able to leave his room on Tuesday after he had recovered.

"I actually thought the staff did as much as they could.

"There was hand sanitiser every time you came on and off the ship, and when you went into a food area.

"They took all the books out of the library, and the darts and pool table equipment so no one could touch them and pass on the virus," he said.