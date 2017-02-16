32°
News

Sun Princess hit by outbreak of gastro virus

Clare Armstrong, The Courier-Mail | 16th Feb 2017 10:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE: Passengers on board the cruise ship struck down with severe gastro remain on board in quarantine as it docks in Brisbane.

Queensland Health has confirmed about 140 people became sick with the virus during the Sun Princess cruise to New Zealand.

The sick passengers remain in quarantine while healthy travellers disembarked the ship.

It is understood some passengers initially contracted the virus almost a week ago.

Andrew Carter, 40, said he and his new wife had experienced the "honeymoon from hell" after the outbreak ruined their romantic holiday cruise.

Mr Carter used his savings to pay for a two week cruise to New Zealand on The Sun Princess but on Valentines Day his new wife, Charmaine, 41, became ill with Norovirus and was placed under quarantine.

"The last day and a half has been hell, you can't leave your room, passenger service don't care, it's not a good experience," he said.

Mr Carter said the crew provided his wife with medication at the couple's own expense but he felt more assistance could have been provided.

"(The staff) listened but they don't do anything, they didn't seem towant to do anything about it."

Not sick himself, Mr Carter was able to disembark the Sun Princess in Brisbane early this morning, however his wife has remained on board for several hours.

"She won't get off until every other passenger is off, and there's no broadcast so as to not alert all the other passengers so only the affected would no about that."

Mr Carter said there had been no communication about compensation from the cruise ship company.

"I don't know if I'd go on the cruise again," he said.

Another passenger said he contracted norovirus late on Sunday and was placed into immediate quarantine.

"I had to stay in my room until I have 24 hours symptom free," he said.

The man said he was given medication and was able to leave his room on Tuesday after he had recovered.

"I actually thought the staff did as much as they could.

"There was hand sanitiser every time you came on and off the ship, and when you went into a food area.

"They took all the books out of the library, and the darts and pool table equipment so no one could touch them and pass on the virus," he said.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  cruise editors picks gastro sun princess

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Move to stop Baden-Clay claiming murdered wife's estate

Move to stop Baden-Clay claiming murdered wife's estate

Allison Baden-Clay's father is trying to stop her former husband from claiming on her life insurance and superannuation policies.

100,000 families to hit childcare crunch in months

Childcare subsidies will run out for thousands of Australian families in coming months.

Some families facing a $200 a day bill as subsidies run out

Sun Princess hit by outbreak of gastro virus

Queensland Health says 140 passengers quarantined at Brisbane

Grant Hackett claims brother 'beat him' in post

"...does anyone know he beat the sh*t out of me"

Local Partners

Move to stop Baden-Clay claiming murdered wife's estate

Allison Baden-Clay's father is trying to stop her former husband from claiming on her life insurance and superannuation policies.

Twins share double heart surgery trouble

TWIN BROTHERS: Barry (left) and George (right) Hatchman with their dad Jack. Barry and George will undergo heart surgery within months of each other.

Brothers set to undergo heart bypass within months of each other

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

MKR contestant vomits after woeful fish and chips dish

MY Kitchen Rules has achieved another record - its first vomit, as the self-proclaimed seafood king served up one of the worst dishes ever seen on the show.

Oddball, penguin saving dog of movie fame, dies

A scene from the Oddball film

Mayor says statue may be put up in honour of Mareema dog

Lindsay Lohan: We have to join Donald Trump

LINDSAY Lohan says President Donald Trump doesn’t have it easy.

Data shows 45 per cent of Aussies cheat in this unusual way

Thousands of Aussie couples are cheating on each other..but get your mind out of the gutter we're not talking about sex.

New data shows 45 per cent of Australians cheat on each other

Bruce Springsteen returns to relax on Queensland beach

Bruce Springsteen on the Gold Coast in 2014 in an image posted on his Web page.

The US rocker and his E Street Band arrived on the weekend

Adele's magic Mean Girls moment tribute to Beyonce

Adele accepts the award for album of the year for "25" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

"The Lemonade album was just so monumental, Beyoncé."

Bogans take offense at Waleed Aly comment on The Project

Aly was quick to backpedal.

WALEED Aly has made an uncharacteristically ill-thought remark

WINSTON GLADES BEST BUY @ ONLY $299,000!!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

ALERT! INVESTMENT SPECIAL

5/63 South Station Road, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $223,500

SITUATED SO CLOSE TO EVERYTHING INCLUDING A MAJOR SHOPPING CENTRE AND RAIL MAKES THIS A GREAT INVESTMENT PROPERTY IF NEEDED. WITH A RENTAL APPRAISAL OF $260 PER...

PERFECTION WITH LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING

15 Tey Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Why wait 6 months to build when you can move straight into this modern 2 year old home on an elevated block in the popular Deebing Heights area. Offering: - 3...

BLINK AND IT WILL BE GONE!

24 Endeavour Street, Barellan Point 4306

House 4 2 2 OFFERS FROM...

This is the perfect moment to enter the Barellan Point/Karalee market. If you are looking for a solid comfortable home with plenty of potential to add extra value...

33 Acre Horse Property - Owners Motivated!

153 Bunjurgen Road, Bunjurgen 4310

3 2 14 OFFERS OVER...

Located only 5 minutes from the township of Boonah you will find this well-equipped horse property sitting proudly on 33 acres. The homestead offers 3 bedrooms, 2...

VERY EASY LIVING

227 Ripley Road, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 2 $339,000...

Located in Flinders View, one of Ipswich's largest suburbs, you will find this beautifully presented solid brick home. Unlike many homes you will see on the market...

SET IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

15 Escarpment Drive, Springfield 4300

House 4 2 3 $402,000

"The Escarpment", this split level home puts you right among the action of the Greater Springfield region. On the doorstep of the train station, the Orion...

OWNER IS RELOCATING PRICED TO SELL

16 Redwood Place, Yamanto 4305

House 6 2 2 $440,000

Come home to this beautifully presented property positioned on 750m2, ideally suited for large families with ample space for a pool, swings and much more. Ideally...

Great House and Big Yard

1 Bottomley Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000...

When purchasing a home the location is very important and being close to a lot of amenities is a bonus. This home is no exception located within walking distance...

A Beauty with Heart

5 Willaroo Close, Flinders View 4305

House 4 3 4 Offers Over...

This fantastic residence sits proudly on the high side of the street and presence beautifully as you approach. The perfectly manicured lawns and gardens will...

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

$6.3 billion project to drive population boom

BIG IDEAS: Artist's impression of the new 10,000-unit complex to be constructed at Springfield Central.

Driverless trains could take thousands to and fro from Springfield

Company collapse: Boss goes to Vegas, staff lose thousands

Last chance for staff to lodge their claims

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!