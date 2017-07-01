Strive to be kind in honour of Allison

TODAY would have been Allison Baden-Clay's 49th birthday if she were still alive.

The date has a special meaning for the family and friends of Allison, who was brutally murdered by her husband Gerard in 2012.

They are calling on Ipswich residents to perform an act of kindness this month in honour of the late mother of three.

Members of the â€˜Swtichsweats' Park 2 Park team Anne-Maree Savige (left) and Karlie Bulow with children from left, Tommy Savige (2), Isabel Savige (4), Georgia Bulow (4) and Darcy Bulow (2). Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen

Allison's sister Vanessa said instead of using today to reflect on the sadness of her loss, Allison's family are using the anniversary to remind people to be kind one another just like her sister was.

Throughout July, the state-wide annual Strive to be Kind campaign will focus on spreading kindness in the community by encouraging everyone to have kind words for others and mark their support by wearing yellow, Allison's favourite colour.

Strive To Be Kind was launched in 2012 by Allison's family and friends as a way to celebrate her life.

Vanessa said the key aim of the campaign was about bringing awareness about the importance of respectful relationships and how to recognise and deal with unhealthy relationships.

A moveable installation will be located at key events throughout Brisbane where individuals will be encouraged to sign and use social media to share kind words about people they care for using the hashtag #mykindaperson.

"In life and now in death, my sister Allison will continue to help others by promoting, advocating and educating people around violence-free relationships throughout the community," Vanessa said.

"Through educational and age appropriate awareness programs, we can teach young people essential life skills such as respect and instil a sense of empowerment."

Ipswich business owners and workers are also asked to wear yellow and offer each other a kind work or compliment this month in honour of Allison.

Donations can be made through the purchase of yellow ribbons and wristbands or direct via the website.

For more information or to sign up or donate, visit strivetobekind.com.au.