26°
News

Ipswich councillor's 'independence' scrutinised by CCC

Joel Gould
| 21st Apr 2017 12:05 PM Updated: 12:42 PM
EXIT: Cr Kylie Stoneman leaves the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) hearing after being quizzed over her "independence” at the 2016 Ipswich election.
EXIT: Cr Kylie Stoneman leaves the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) hearing after being quizzed over her "independence” at the 2016 Ipswich election. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IPSWICH councillor Kylie Stoneman has told the Crime and Corruption Commission public hearing she could not be considered a true independent if the ALP was providing support for her election campaign.

Cr Stoneman, a Labor Party member who ran as an independent at the 2016 Ipswich council elections, then went on to confirm that the ALP's Blair MP Shayne Neumann had provided both financial backing, albeit modest, for her campaign and that he had assisted her on election day.

Mr Neumann, the ALP's most powerful Ipswich politician, is also on the public record in the QT before the election as saying Cr Stoneman was the best suited candidate to represent Division 4.

LIVE STREAM: Kylie Stoneman and Shayne Neumann front CCC

The questioning from counsel assisting the hearing Glen Rice, QC, was intended to flesh out what it means to be an "independent" and whether that independence is compromised, or perceived to be, when candidates who run as such also receive the backing of prominent ALP figures.

Part of that transcript is as follows:

GR: You conducted your campaign as an independent campaign am I right - that is to say not party endorsed?

KS: No.

GR: When you interfaced with electors - either personally or on some kind of social media - did you promote yourself as an independent candidate?

KS: There was definitely a distance between running as an ALP person. I didn't hide the fact that I was an ALP member.

GR: You say you didn't hide it. Did people ask you about it?

KS: Sure.

GR: You told them?

KS: Sure.

GR: So what in your view is the content of you being an independent when you are known to be a Labor Party member?

KS: I would dare say that I wouldn't have been independent if the ALP were paying for the campaign or providing support for the campaign...then I couldn't possibly call myself independent.

GR: You didn't get support of that kind?

KS: No.

GR: OK. You got some assistance from Mr Neumann, your former employer, during the campaign and on election day.

KS: Yeah, he was supportive.

GR: Supportive in a general way firstly I suppose.

KS: Yes, of course.

GR: And more specifically on election day, what sort of support did he give you?

KS: He handed out (how-to-vote cards) for an hour or so.

Cr Stoneman then confirmed Mr Neumann volunteered to assist on election day and that he made a financial campaign contribution (of $820), which both parties declared.

Cr Stoneman said she had her family and friends, a number of whom were ALP members, assisting her on election day.

She said some of those who helped her on election day "probably" helped other candidates but said she was not aware of any arrangement for that to occur.

Mr Rice's thrust was summed up by the following question:

"Do you think that being an ALP member, receiving a kind of donation from a Labor MP and using volunteers, at least some of whom were party members, served to erode your presentation of independence as a candidate?"

Cr Stoneman's answer suggested that was the perception, but not one she subscribed to.

"It did as far as the media did portray that and other people that were running against me portrayed that, but I don't believe that was the case," she replied.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ccc editors picks ipswich politics qldpol

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Neumann justifies election support for ALP 'friends'

Neumann justifies election support for ALP 'friends'

'It would benefit a candidate because Federal MPs have a profile'

UPDATE: Teen injured in horror crash shows 'positive signs'

Bruklan was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday. Photo: Facebook.

“(We have seen) recognition of his parents' voices.”

Ipswich councillor's 'independence' scrutinised by CCC

EXIT: Cr Kylie Stoneman leaves the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) hearing after being quizzed over her "independence” at the 2016 Ipswich election.

Neumann's political ALP clout to get Stoneman over the line in gun

Fight over poker machine was provoked - court

Court agrees Redbank Plains pub basher was provoked

Local Partners

Neumann justifies election support for ALP 'friends'

'It would benefit a candidate because Federal MPs have a profile'

Fatal wood chipper accident investigations ongoing

The man was struck in an incident involving a wood chipper. (Credit: 7 News)

A man died of head injuries after the work site accident on April 10

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Fans rap Minaj for Westminster Bridge music video

Nicki Minaj has faced criticism from unimpressed fans after she featured scenes filmed on London's Westminster Bridge in her new music video

Julia Roberts named 'World's Most Beautiful Woman' for fifth time

Actress Julia Roberts.

Beauty award gives Pretty Woman star bragging rights over Clooney

How Logies producers plan to avoid Oscars-style blunder

Jordan Horowitz, producer of La La Land, shows the envelope revealing Moonlight as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty looks on from right.

Channel Nine confident we won't see Oscar-style blunder at Logies

Sunrise presenter says 'yes' to partner's proposal

The picture that Edwina Bartholomew posted on Instagram along with an announcement of her engagement to Neil Varcoe. Picture: Instagram

Sunrise star to marry long-time boyfriend

Former UFC champ admits she is engaged

UFC fighter Ronda Rousey.

Rousey spotted with bling on her finger

Inspiring story of refugee doctor and wounded soldier

Prof Munjed Al Muderis and Michael Swain feature in SBS documentary The Surgeon and the Soldier.

Australian Iraqi-born refugee doctor and soldier united in SBS doco.

Nimbin 'fires up' over MardiGrass

WHERE THERE'S SMOKE: Nimbin celebrates the 4:20 date in the lead up to MardiGrass.

"We thought we would get an apology ... we were right for 25 years"

WINSTON GLADES BEST BUY @ ONLY $299,000!!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

RARELY AVAILABLE! LARGE HOME, POOL, SHED, 1 ACRE

5 Richdale Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

This highly sought after area is tightly held and properties rarely become available, so we are excited to bring this wonderful property to the market! You will...

In need of some TLC

25/74 Coopers Road, Willowbank 4306

Apartment 2 1 2 $159,900

Palm Meadows Over 50's Retirement Living has this 2 bedroom home on offer. The home is a two bedroom, fully self-contained home with tandem carport along the side...

Easy Living - Peaceful &amp; Quiet

2A Clare Avenue, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $327,000

Located on the high side of the road, this lowset brick home is in a peaceful and quiet setting. The home boasts large living areas, wide hallway and 3 bedrooms...

Escape to the Country - 2 Acres

2 Wernowskis Road, Fernvale 4306

4 1 3 $449,000

Situated on the outskirts of Fernvale you will find this lowset brick home overlooking the undulating countryside and yet only a short 5 minute drive to town and a...

ANOTHER UNDER CONTRACT BY DEAN STENZEL

71/40 Gledson Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 CONTACT AGENT

This trendy little townhouse is located in the popular gated Azzure Village Complex which has a full service on-site management and includes facilities such as...

&quot;LIFESTYLE INDULGENCE AT AN AFFORDBLE PRICE&quot;

30 Pearse Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 $489,000

Superbly constructed and designed with families in mind this meticulously presented home offers unrivalled lifestyle living. You will feel as if you are on...

Investors-Buy One or Buy Both!

1 & 2/170 Handley Street, Darling Heights 4350

Unit 4 2 1 Auction 19/5/17

This is your chance to secure a modern and fresh townhouse in a quiet and convenient location. Both townhouses feature: -Downstairs- *Spacious, air...

BRING YOUR BOAT, CARAVAN, BUSINESS AND EXTENDED FAMILY!

24 Beechwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 3 $389,000

This huge four genuine bedroom family home has to be the best value for money buy in the prime suburb of Yamanto. Unlike all the other homes it has gigantic...

FULLY RENOVATED HOUSE PLUS GRANNY FLAT!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 $459,000

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!