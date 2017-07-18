High speed chase, veers onto wrong side of road, police say

Police say two men have been charged over a high-speed police chase. (file image)

POLICE say they have arrested and charged two men over a high-speed chase which ran over about 30km through Goodna, Ipswich and Sinnamon Park on Sunday.

The men were allegedly spotted in a car police believe was stolen in the Goodna area about 6.50pm.

Police allege that car was then driven at high speeds and onto the wrong side of the road before crashing into another vehicle at Sinnamon Park around 7.40pm.

Two men were taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

A 20-year-old Roma man has been charged with four counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle whilst adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, two counts of unlawful possession of suspected property and one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, failure to stop, possession of dangerous drugs and obstruct police.

A 22-year-old Tivoli man has been charged with four counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle whilst adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, two counts of unlawful possession of suspected property and one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, failure to stop, possession of dangerous drugs and obstruct police.

Both men are due to appear in the Richlands Magistrates Court tomorrow.