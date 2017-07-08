22°
News

Springfield Uber driver charged with sexual assault

by Tom Snowdon, The Courier-Mail

DETECTIVES fear there could be more victims after an Uber driver was charged with sexually assaulting a female passenger this week.

Brisbane Acting Inspector David Farley alleged the 47-year-old man assaulted the woman, who was the sole passenger of the vehicle, earlier this week.

It is understood the woman in her 20s was picked up from Fortitude Valley in the early hours of the morning.

The Springfield man, who appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday, was charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count each of stealing and wilful damage. It is understood the last charges relate to the driver allegedly stealing the woman's mobile phone.

Brisbane Acting Inspector David Farley said police were investigating whether any other sexual assaults had taken place through ride sharing services over the last two years.

"The person has been arrested for one victim but we do have other leads, very strong leads," Insp Farley said.

"We are seeking assistance from any young ladies who may have, in the last two years, been subject to what they believe is a sexual assault.

"We believe there may be other victims out there that may be too scared to come forward."

Uber, the first of the ride sharing platforms to operate in Queensland, has been available in Brisbane since 2014.

Insp Farley said ride sharing organisations had been "very cooperative" with police.

An Uber spokesman said the driver's access to the app was blocked as soon as the company became aware of the allegations.

"There is no place for the type of behaviour described, and our thoughts are with the woman and her family at this time," the spokesman said.

Topics:  assault editors picks uber

News Corp Australia

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Smith inspired for 25 years by Maroons mentor

Smith inspired for 25 years by Maroons mentor

Cameron explains why Kevvie has made a seamless transition as coach

BIG READ: The making of Maroons coach Kevin Walters

HAVING A BALL: Maroons coach Kevin Walters shares a light hearted moment with (from left) Cameron Smith, Gavin Cooper and Johnathan Thurston during Queensland camp ahead of Game Two last month.

Maroons coach explains how hard working Ipswich ethos has shaped him

Complaint lodged with ASIC over council company

Ipswich City Council Administration Building, South Street, Ipswich. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times

It concerns an internal transaction worth $34 million

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Local Partners

Check out proposal to help industry

THIS week we have another proposal designed to cure the ills which beset harness racing, not only in Queensland, but seemingly, Australia wide.

$50,000 seized from Pisasale allegedly made Brisbane stop

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale leaves the police watch house in Brisbane.

The money was allegedly brought into Queensland from China

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Teen edits Ryan Reynolds into prom photos and he responds

GABI Dunn’s boyfriend Jeff broke up with her just after they’d gone to prom together. So she got to work and did something about it.

Robert Downey Jr interview 2017 for Spider-Man: Homecoming

Robert Downey Jr in a scene from the movie Captain America: Civil War.

Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man is still top dog in the Marvel Universe

Amy Schumer posts full-on photo for 'National Bikini Day'

HAPPY National Bikini Day, everybody.

Karl’s been threatening to leave Today for years

Ben Fordham's farewell from Today show in 2014.

BEN Fordham reveals that Karl Stefanovic’s been threatening to walk.

Reynolds’ hilarious response to heartbroken fan

Reynolds had the perfect response for a fan whose boyfriend left her heartbroken.

Ryan Reynolds sticks up for heartbroken fan after break-up.

Dessert gamble leaves MasterChef judges ‘bamboozled’

Callan Smith has left MasterChef after a ‘bonkers’ dessert.

Callan Smith eliminated after plating “bonkers” sushi dessert.

Nine confirms: McLeod's Daughters reunion is possible

The way they were: Banas with McLeod’s Daughters co-stars Simmone Jade Mackinnon, Abi Tucker, Doris Younane and Gillian Elexy in 2007.

“Watch this space ...”

VACANT LAND TO BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME

3-59 Dunns Avenue, Harrisville 4307

Residential Land 0 0 ONE ACRE...

The first home building grant of $20,000 has been extended, act now! There are 2x 4000m2 blocks and 1x 16 acre block up for grabs in the quiet country community...

Medical Or Offices High profile Location

55 Robertson Road, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; OPEN FOR INSPECTION SAT 8th July 12.30PM TO 1.00PM andbull; Character ... Auction Venue: Ray...

andbull; OPEN FOR INSPECTION SAT 8th July 12.30PM TO 1.00PM andbull; Character building renovated for commercial use andbull; Interior 168m2* Verandas 53m2*...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

22 Wentworth Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Auction 21/7/17...

The owners of this property have made their intentions clear... We are selling! Now surplus to their needs this rock solid investment will suit the most discerning...

SOLID INVESTMENT WITH 6% + POTENTIAL RETURNS!

48 Avon Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Auction 21/7/17...

The owners instructions are clear, the property is now surplus to their needs and therefore we are selling. Located in a quiet leafy street in one of the cities...

Flood Free - 1,783m2* Industrial Block

12 Monique Court, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Contract crashed - price reduced andbull; Rarely available commercial land in ... $260,000 (...

andbull; Contract crashed - price reduced andbull; Rarely available commercial land in inner suburb andbull; High profile frontage on Edwards street entry off...

Owners Committed Elsewhere!

6 Lanagan Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 $565,000

Presenting a statement in lifestyle, sophistication and superb style, this fabulous modern residence is positioned right in the heart of exclusive Middle Ridge.

&quot;FABULOUS FAMILY HOME OFFERING GRACE AND SPACE&quot;

8 Railway Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 4 3 1 $479,000

This perfectly renovated highset home will have you in awe as you enter on the ground level. Defined areas with superior contempory finishes, modern interiors and...

AFFORDABLE 55+ INDEPENDENT LIVING OR SET &amp; FORGET INVESTMENT

38/5 Judith Street, Flinders View 4305

Unit 1 1 Offers Over...

5% RETURN on Investment After Costs!! Excellent Tenant in place & High Demand Location. The bonus added features & upgrades make this a Stand Out unit of the...

SHADY BLOCK IN A QUIET ESTATE - 4,020 SQM

3 Wollemi Close, Regency Downs 4341

Residential Land This great block of land is ideally situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, ... $139,000

This great block of land is ideally situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, with shady trees and surrounded by quality homes. The established estate is fully serviced with...

This is Something Really Special!!! Move Straight In.

17 Theodore Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $369,000 Neg

For the family needs space for entertaining, working a home business, a man cave or just to lounge around then this is the home for you. This low set 1950s home...

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

An aerial view of the proposed estate.

Oversupply and community awareness cited in decision

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Open for inspection homes July 6-12

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Huge luxury Coast home going to auction

Landmark three-storey home in a class of its own

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!