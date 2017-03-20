Springfield embraces Hillsong

NEW LOCATION: Hillsong have moved their services into Springfield Central State High School.

ONE of Springfield's biggest churches is continuing to grow, with more than 400 worshippers choosing to attend weekly sermons.

The Springfield Branch of Hillsong Church has grown so much in the past few months that they have even relocated into a bigger location, moving from their previous home at the University of Southern Queensland into the new state-of-the-art performing arts centre at Springfield Central State High School.

Hillsong Queensland and Northern Territory Pastor Steve Dixon said he was pleased to see the community open their arms to the church.

"Our church was previously Westlife Church, but two years ago we became Hillsong," he said.

"Since we became Hillsong we more than doubled in size, and we still see new people coming every week from all over Ipswich and the western suburbs of Brisbane.

"We have been full every week that we will be making an announcement that we will be introducing a second service."

Mr Dixon said Springfield was chosen as a new Queensland location for the church due to its rising population.

"10 years ago when we were looking to establish a new church, we knew Springfield had the potential to grow," he said.

"When you look at the region today, it is such an exciting part of the country with everything that is going on here.

"We are very happy and excited to be part of this community."