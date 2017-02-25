32°
News

Sportsbet installs LNP as favourites at next election

Joel Gould
| 25th Feb 2017 12:50 PM Updated: 2:05 PM
SPEAKING OUT: Sean Choat agrees with Sportsbet on the LNP being favourite to form government at the next state election, but says the party must learn lessons from the past.
SPEAKING OUT: Sean Choat agrees with Sportsbet on the LNP being favourite to form government at the next state election, but says the party must learn lessons from the past. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SPORTSBET has the LNP favourites to form government at the next state election but former Ipswich West MP Sean Choat says his party must learn from the mistakes of the past if they do gain office.

Sportsbet has the LNP at $1.67 favourites to form government, the ALP at $2.15 and One Nation at $16. The likely preference deal between One Nation and the LNP, at least in key seats, has bookies favouring the Opposition at this stage.

The most recent Galaxy Poll for primary vote had One Nation on 23%, the LNP 33%, ALP 31% and the Greens at 8%.

Cr Choat, now a Somerset councillor, agreed with Sportsbet's forecast.

"I am no Paul Tully as a tipster, but I do think the LNP will form a minority government and that One Nation will pick up anything from nine to 16 seats," he said.

"There won't be any formal coalition government with One Nation. (LNP leader Tim Nicholls) has said that and I can't see it happening.

"I don't think the current Premier has done things to pull us up and get things moving economically, which is what people wanted.

"But Annastacia Palaszczuk is steady and people don't get shocked and surprises , and she does listen to people.

"There are people around her who could learn a lesson from her in that regard."

Cr Choat said that if the LNP does form government, they must learn lessons from the failures of the former Campbell Newman government and not lose touch with its grass roots.

He said "a lot of garbage happened" during the tumultuous years Mr Newman was at the helm.

"From my perspective, if they do form a government I hope they have learned some lessons," he said.

"I have a lot of confidence in a number of people who are senior in there, (Deputy Leader) Deb Frecklington being one of them.

"She is a very good lady, has her head screwed on and is a very decent person.

"I think there are a lot of others in there who could learn from someone like that who listens to everyday people."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  alp editors picks lnp one nation sean choat

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Sportsbet installs LNP as favourites at next election

Sportsbet installs LNP as favourites at next election

CHOAT agrees with bookies but insists lessons of past must be heeded.

Man, child seriously injured in Warrego Hwy crash

A person was taken to hospital via helicopter after a head on crash on the Warrego Hwy.

Multiple patients are being treated for injuries.

What I wish parents knew about cyber safety

Principal of Suncoast Christian College Greg Mattiske talks about internet safety.

Too many parents are blissfully unaware of the threats

Hanson will put rocket up MP's backside

MADDEN MAULER: Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party will be gunning to win Ipswich West on the back of blue collar votes.

Ipswich West boundary changes could be poisoned chalice for Jim

Local Partners

Sportsbet installs LNP as favourites at next election

CHOAT agrees with bookies but insists lessons of past must be heeded.

Ban devices in the bedroom: the plea to keep kids safe

Primary school age children can be easily targeted by online predators.

Primary school aged girls and boys being asked to send naked pics

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

Un-American tale makes Lion weakest link in Oscars line-up

PSYCHOLOGY researchers find US films and actors most likely to win accolades at the Oscars.

Wonderland star hits the big time in America

Bundy man stars on screen

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

Chris Cheney of The Living End stars in the Australian production of Green Days musical American Idiot at Brisbane's QPAC Theatre.

TAKE a look behind the scenes of Green Day's American Idiot musical

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Live performance of Sci-fi classic to open Science Festival

Qld Symphony Orchestra perform live to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Festival will host A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

Bindi Irwin's birthday tribute to her dad

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her dad on his 55th birthday

STYLISH RENOVATION &amp; PRIVATE CONVENIENT LOCATION

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 Offers From...

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

PERFECT BUYING IN PEAK!

23 McNeills Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 1 3 $355,000

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Introducing a solid and tidy brick home with 3 carpeted bedrooms, main includes built-in cupboard and a/c, upgraded bathroom with...

BIG HOME, BIG BLOCK, BIG VIEWS &amp; BREEZES – ALL FOR A REALLY SMALL PRICE!

136 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 3 1 1 $219,000 NEG

This is NOT a misprint! This is your chance to secure this extra-large family home on a full ¼ acre block (1012m2) with the most amazing views and breezes for the...

STYLISH &amp; ELEVATED WITH VIEWS

10 Cottonwood Crescent, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 $399,000...

Designed to maximize mountain views & afternoon breezes, this stunning property is proudly positioned on an elevated, landscaped 654m2 block in the much desired...

VERY EASY LIVING

227 Ripley Road, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 2 $339,000...

Located in Flinders View, one of Ipswich's largest suburbs, you will find this beautifully presented solid brick home. Unlike many homes you will see on the market...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

5 Larsen Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 $225,000 NEG

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

Land Sweet Land in the Scenic Rim

153 Schneiders Road, Rosevale 4340

Rural 5 2 10 $2,100,000...

What a combination to have.....Scenic views to Brisbane City, Bremer River Valley, Fassiifern Valley and the Great Dividing Range with 4 titles and located only 30...

LIVE AND ENTERTAIN IN STYLE AND COMFORT!

27 Hayes Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $309,000 NEG

After nearly twenty years of selling great family homes in Ipswich it was a pleasant surprise to be so totally impressed by the sheer size, quality and features of...

BUY ME FOR $177,000 AND RENT ME FOR $275 PER WEEK – 8% PLUS RETURN!

17/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $177,000

This is not a misprint! Here is your chance to secure an 8% plus return in one quick and easy transaction. Opportunities like this don’t come along everyday so...

NEAR NEW, TOTALLY UNIQUE &amp; INCREDIBLY AFFORDABLE!

7 Sovereign Close, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $359,000

This near new four bedroom brick family home really stands out from the crowd. It is really an attractive home that has a great street appeal as well as the...

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!