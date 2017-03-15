Spencer Howson mentors next generation of radio hosts

TOP RATING former ABC breakfast radio host Spencer Howson has turned his expertise to teaching the next generation of media presenters.

In a coup for the University of Southern Queensland, Mr Howson was offered the role as mentor to the Springfield campus' media students, after approaching the uni to offer his services in March last year.

Mr Howson's 24-year career in radio came to an end earlier this year, when he officially announced his resignation from the ABC.

He said he'd been looking forward to the career change for some time.

"I wanted to work in the industry long enough so that when I moved into a university I had the experience on board to share with the students," Mr Howson said.

"It just seems natural to me to give back, and I've always taken an interest in the up-and-coming students and anyone who takes an interest in radio."

For USQ's lucky media students, Mr Howson's endless list of contacts in the industry should come in handy whenever they are looking for a foot in the door.

USQ has made a substantial investment into its film, television and radio programs recently.

The Springfield campus is fitted with a professional standard three camera TV studio, as well as two state-of-the-art radio studios.

Students broadcast through Phoenix Radio, a 24 hour, seven day a week live streaming service.

Senior Lecturer Ashley Jones said he believed Spencer would bring an unrivalled level of experience and knowledge to student's studies.

Mr Howson will work one on one with students, developing their skills and preparing them for the industry, and will also undertake some research projects.

"My first impression is that the students' enthusiasm is growing," Mr Howson said.

"When you walk into a classroom there always two or three that get it straight away.

"The way I see it is that there are a lot of jobs for people that have grown up with online and social media.

"These students have a future and I think it is an exciting time."