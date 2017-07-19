19°
Brrrr! Bitterly cold weather on the way for SEQ

Madura McCormack, The Courier-Mail | 19th Jul 2017 1:03 PM

FROST and bitterly cold mornings are on the cards for southeast Queensland as temperatures tumble to as low as 6C this week.

Brisbane city reached a low of 14.3C Wednesday morning and the mercury is forecast to drop to 9C overnight leading up to 6C on Friday morning, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Meteorologist Harry Clark said the forecasted temperatures are slightly below the 10C average seen by Brisbane city in July.

"It's not really significantly cold yet, that's because it was quite windy and the dry air is still pushing in but tomorrow will really be the start of the colder temperatures," he said.

Birdsville and Applethorpe were the coldest Queensland towns on Wednesday morning, reaching lows of 7.7C and 6.8C.

The Bureau has forecasted Stanthorpe to be the coldest place this weekend, with a minimum temperature of -3C expected.

Widespread frost is likely for Ipswich, particularly on Friday morning when temperatures hit 2C.

Snow, or any kind of "frozen precipitation", is highly unlikely this weekend according to BOM.

