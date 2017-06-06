22°
REVEALED: Soft drinks a hidden danger at fast food outlets

Helen Spelitis
6th Jun 2017
WITH the excitement of new food experiences coming to Ipswich, Diabetes Queensland has again warned residents about the hidden dangers of soft drinks.

A new report published in the Medical Journal of Australia has revealed sugar levels in Australian softdrinks have higher glucose levels that could be linked to increased risk of diabetes and heart disease.

The analysis by researchers at the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute found in four popular soft drinks, total glucose concentration was 22 per cent higher in Australian compared to US formulations; because of the use of sugar cane derived sucrose.

Ipswich already has higher diabetes and obesity rates than the rest of Australia.

For years Diabetes Queensland has campaigned the government to introduce a tax on soft drinks as a disincentive and a means to raise money for anti-obesity programs.

Diabetes Queensland CEO Michelle Trute said the annual cost of obesity in Queensland is $11.6 billion.

"That's a heavy burden on our society that keeps getting heavier," Ms Trute said.

"A soft drink tax would send a strong message to food manufacturers and the community and the revenue can support essential priorities."

She said in Mexico a tax of just one peso a litre (less than seven cents) cut annual consumption of sugary drinks by 9.7 per cent and produced revenue estimated at $1.4 billion Australian dollars.

"Because the damage caused by rising overweight and obesity is already so severe, we say defeating this trend means reducing the burden on the tax system too," Ms Trute said.

"A soft-drink tax is a foundation; a starting point from which we can redirect our health efforts from patch-up surgeries to prevention."

MAYOR Paul Pisasale has resigned, Tully to step in

