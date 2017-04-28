25°
Singapore trip set to boost city says Mayor

Joel Gould
| 28th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
HELLO SINGAPORE: Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale was guest speaker at an international conference in Singapore at the weekend.
HELLO SINGAPORE: Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale was guest speaker at an international conference in Singapore at the weekend.

IPSWICH Mayor Paul Pisasale says his trip to Singapore last weekend to promote the city at an international conference is set to open up further economic and social benefits for the city.

Cr Pisasale was a guest speaker at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Medicine International Council Conference.

The council is an exclusive network of international leaders, academics and experts who share an interest in the challenges of our time in healthcare, public health policy, population studies and ground breaking research in areas such as cancer, diabetes and other chronic diseases.

The theme of Cr Pisasale's discussion was called Secrets of a Sustainable City in which he spoke about the master planned communities at Springfield and Ripley Valley, innovative digital hubs such as Fire Station 101 and the community engagement that goes into creating a smart digital city.

Cr Pisasale, whose whirlwind two-day trip was funded by the council and cost $5700, also spoke about Aveo Springfield Central, a residential aged care community for 2500 seniors with the first stage to open in mid-2017.

Cr Pisasale received an email from Luke Siah - a senior official at the Yoong Loo Lin School of Medicine - where he said the mayor's session was by far the most interesting and that he was going to introduce aspects of the Active and Healthy Ipswich program in his own school.

"They are keen to have the next international conference here, I impressed them that much about what Ipswich has to offer," Cr Pisasale said.

"I love telling the story of Ipswich because my marketing of the city brings opportunities and jobs like you wouldn't believe.

"I met some of the leading research scientists in England and California and they want to come here and do a project with regards to health.

"I spoke about how leadership in Ipswich is all about everyone working together.

"We signed an MOU with the State Government about sustainability but that is not just about a document.

"It is about promoting sustainability to schools, which is what we have done."

Cr Pisasale spoke about how the council's sustainable Ipswich plan aimed to have 10,000 residents participating in conservation and sustainability activities each year with Ipswich City Council aiming to become a carbon neutral organisation by 2021.

Topics:  ipswich national university of singapore paul pisasale

Pisasale attends prestigious conference to promote Ipswich

