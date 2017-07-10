20°
News

'Sick' vandals target defenceless dogs with thumb tacks

Joel Gould
| 10th Jul 2017 8:48 AM Updated: 1:25 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE: Even the RSPCA has not heard of anything like it.

As reported earlier by the QT, an extreme example of vandalism and animal cruelty has occurred over the weekend at the Augustine Heights Dog Park where hundreds of thumb tacks have been found laced with dog food.

RSPCA spokesperson Michael Beatty said the actions of the culprit, or culprits, suggested a sickness of the mind.

"I've not heard of anything like it," Mr Beatty said. "You get dogs that are poisoned with baits being put down but not with thumb tacks.

"That is a really sick mind for somebody to do that.

"You've got to worry about that person, or persons, psychologically."

Mr Beattie said offenders found guilty of 'serious animal cruelty' faced a maximum of seven years imprisonment under the Queensland Criminal Code.

He distinguished that from the maximum of three years in prison for straight out 'animal cruelty'.

"Under the Animal Care and Protection Act and the criminal code animal cruelty has a maximum of three years imprisonment although you never see that," he said. "The longest anyone has been sentenced for is three months, and they did a month.

"The previous (LNP) government brought in a maximum of seven years in prison for serious animal cruelty under the criminal code after two young guys bashed two alpacas to death in Caboolture.

"It is only the police that can prosecute under that."

The RSPCA can prosecute for 'animal cruelty' but not 'serious animal cruelty'.

Mr Beatty said the more stringent penalty for serious animal cruelty was brought in after the alpaca incident when "there was such public outrage when (the offenders) basically walked free".

Mr Beatty said he hoped the police found the offenders.

"There will be community outrage about this as well," he said. The dog park at Augustine Heights was closed by the council while the tacks were removed.

It has now re-opened and dog owners can utilise it again.

 

EARLIER: Police are searching for the perpetrators of a shocking act of vandalism which has seen hundreds of thumb tacks laced with dog food scattered throughout an Ipswich off-leash dog park.

The act of animal cruelty took place over the weekend in the well frequented Augustine Heights Dog Park near Springfield.

Acting Mayor Paul Tully was at his Augustine Heights home on Sunday afternoon when he was visited by a couple who own a dog and had been to the park.

"They had helped clean up the park themselves and had recovered over 100 thumb tacks," he said.

"The couple said that pieces of dried dog food were spread around with the thumb tacks."

Cr Tully described the action by the culprits involved in the vandalism was "absolutely disgraceful".

"Resorting to this sort of tactic against defenceless animals would be abhorrent to every decent person in Australia," he said.

"It is absolutely appalling that something like this could happen in suburbia.

"A dog that swallowed these thumb tacks could have an excruciating and painful death."

 

Cr Paul Tully at the Augustine Heights park where the vandalism took place.
Cr Paul Tully at the Augustine Heights park where the vandalism took place. Contributed

Ipswich City Council has offered a reward of up to $5000 for information that leads to the conviction of those responsible

The park, which is utilised by dozens of dogs daily, has been closed and will be until the thumb tacks are removed with a council officer and residents on hand on Sunday afternoon to clean up the mess.

More than 250 tacks which were strategically placed have been recovered.

Council officers will continue the cleanup this morning.

Cr Tully has also called on the courts to throw the book at the offenders who he described as after what he described as "the sickest people in Australia with a total lack of any morals".

He said it was "the most-disgusting and shameful" attack on innocent he had witnessed in his 38 years in local government.　　

"If anyone knows who is responsible they should report them to the police to prevent this ever happening again."　

"Too often (the courts) treat these sorts of human animals with kid gloves tapping them on the wrist with a feather and sending them on their way.

"Serious jail sentences should be imposed on these disgusting individuals to act as a deterrent to others in the future."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  animal cruelty cr paul tully editors picks ipswich vandalism

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
ROOF PROTEST: 'Symptom of wider problem', owner says

ROOF PROTEST: 'Symptom of wider problem', owner says

THE owner of the City View Hotel says the protest on the roof is a symptom of a wider problem in Ipswich.

Best iPhone photos in the world recognised

Sebastiano Tomada – 2017 IPPAWARDS Grand Prize Winner

Glenn Homann has had success in international photo competitions

Complaint lodged with ASIC over Ipswich council company

Ipswich City Council Administration Building, South Street, Ipswich. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times

It concerns an internal transaction worth $34 million

Quitting Facebook was tough but revealed a lot

Those of you who read the QT this time last week will know I made a commitment.

I WAS honestly surprised by the result of my week-long experiment

Local Partners

Some senior Ipswich medicos bully junior doctors

Survey of young medicos shows 18% "experienced and witnessed; bullying, discrimination and harassment; more than half of the perpetrators were senior doctors

BIG READ: The making of Maroons coach Kevin Walters

HAVING A BALL: Maroons coach Kevin Walters shares a light hearted moment with (from left) Cameron Smith, Gavin Cooper and Johnathan Thurston during Queensland camp ahead of Game Two last month.

Maroons coach explains how hard working Ipswich ethos has shaped him

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Lawyers' global hunt for Michael Jackson's sex-abuse accuser

Michael Jackson’s first molestation accuser, Jordan Chandler, sought in $131 million sex-abuse lawsuit

Social media erupts with glee over Australian Ninja Warrior

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

It’s official: Aussies love Australian Ninja Warrior

Only one week to go until Game of Thrones returns

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season seven of Game of Thrones.

Cast members open up about what to expect in season seven.

Chris Hemsworth spends a Thor fortune on passion

Chris Hemsworth

Munro was towing Hemsworth in to big waves

Child sex ring behind pregnancies and teen's death exposed

Victoria Agoglia died in 2003.

BBC documentary reveals stories of victims of the child sex ring

Hot mugshot guy and his wife are heading for a divorce

Melissa Meeks has dumped here cheating husband, Jeremy Meeks.

His infidelity has driven a wedge into their marriage

Green Day slammed for playing after acrobat dies at festival

US band Green Day has hit back at criticism they ignored an acrobat’s tragic death at Spain’s Mad Cool Festival.

Green Day say they didn't know the acrobat had died

Brassall Highset

89 North High Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Looking for a great family home, then this is it - look no further. This delightful home offers upstairs living and boasts polished floors throughout, spacious...

&quot; LOWSET UNIT- PRIME LOCATION - MANICURED PRESENTATION&quot;

20/11 Spring Street, East Ipswich 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

Awesome location- walk to rail along the newly instaled pathway, walk to other public transport and feel totally secure in a gated community with on site...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL!!!

49 Reif Street, Flinders View 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

This classic highset renovated brick home is located in popular Flinders View and is perfect for a growing family looking for a modern home in a quiet friendly...

OUTSTANDING 47 ACRE LIFESTYLE PROPERTY !!!!

125 Steinhardts Road, Marburg 4346

House 5 2 16 ALL OFFERS...

MASTER RESIDENCE WITH STUNNING VIEWS STABLES & ARENA EXTENSIVE ARRAY OF OUT BUILDINGS & SHEDS – Both Small & Extra Large SECOND DWELLING Ideal for B&B...

1100m2 Warehouse In Ideal Location

2-6 Monigold Place, Dinmore 4303

Commercial Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto ... $1,150,000

Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto the Ipswich Motorway, Warrego Highway or Cunningham Highway. andbull; 1100 m2 warehouse...

Renovated Cottage Just Minutes From CBD

28 Elizabeth Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 3 1 Auction 26/7/17 @...

This South Toowoomba cottage has received a quality refurbishment whilst still capturing all of the style and character expected of a quaint 1950's built home.

Medical Or Offices High profile Location

55 Robertson Road, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; OPEN FOR INSPECTION SAT 8th July 12.30PM TO 1.00PM andbull; Character ... Auction Venue: Ray...

andbull; OPEN FOR INSPECTION SAT 8th July 12.30PM TO 1.00PM andbull; Character building renovated for commercial use andbull; Interior 168m2* Verandas 53m2*...

Owners Are Downsizing

30 Merrell Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction 21/7/17...

30 Merrell Street isn't just an amazing property, it is a lifestyle, and an opportunity like this doesn't come around too often. With the owners deciding it's time...

VACANT LAND TO BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME

3-59 Dunns Avenue, Harrisville 4307

Residential Land 0 0 ONE ACRE...

The first home building grant of $20,000 has been extended, act now! There are 2x 4000m2 blocks and 1x 16 acre block up for grabs in the quiet country community...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

22 Wentworth Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Auction 21/7/17...

The owners of this property have made their intentions clear... We are selling! Now surplus to their needs this rock solid investment will suit the most discerning...

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

An aerial view of the proposed estate.

Oversupply and community awareness cited in decision

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!