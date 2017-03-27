31°
Show our troops you care

Ashleigh Howarth | 27th Mar 2017 12:50 PM Updated: 1:00 PM
FOR OUR TROOPS: Satellite Editor Ashleigh Howarth has bought items to make up care packages which will be sent to our troops serving overseas.
FOR OUR TROOPS: Satellite Editor Ashleigh Howarth has bought items to make up care packages which will be sent to our troops serving overseas.

WHEN I saw a post on Facebook asking Australians to send care packages to our troops who are serving overseas, I jumped at the chance to help bring a smile to someone who is serving in countries which have been ravaged by war.

In case you haven't heard, you can currently send a care package filled with Australian treats to our homesick troops for them to receive in time for Anzac Day, and the best thing is, Australia Post will send them off for free.

I ducked out to my local shopping centre on the weekend and bought a few treats which I know will be most appreciated by our serving men and women. When thinking of Australian goodies, you always have to go with a tube of Vegemite and packets of delicious Tim Tams.

After stocking up on these goodies which are renowned for being Australian and mouth-watering at the same time, I then grabbed my shopping basket and continued to walk around the store, picking up things I know I love, hoping that they too would appreciate the junk food which I classify as my guilty pleasures.

Also included in my care packs are a couple of packet of two minute noodles, Oreos, jelly lolllies, chocolate bars such as Cherry Ripes, Crunchy's and Mars Bars, as well as rolls of Mentos and Life Savers.

Knowing they work in hot and difficult climates and situations, I also included sticks of deodorants, razors, lip balms, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

I also plan on writing a little note telling the soldier who receives my care package that my family and I appreciate all the sacrifices they are making, and how proud we are they are continuing the spirit of the Anzac's.

If you too would like to make up a care package, head into your local supermarket and grab a few items and then head to your local post office where you can drop off your donations. Australia Post will then sort through everything and box them up and send them to our soldiers.

Australia Post at Springfield will be accepting donations from the community right up to April 10.

