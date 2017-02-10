"She is tough as steel": Meet Qld's new Transport Minister

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad named Queensland Transport Minister as she is described as being "tough as steel" by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Patrick Woods

DEPUTY Premier Jackie Trad will take on the Transport portfolio as part of a Cabinet reshuffle following the resignation of Stirling Hinchliffe.

New Minister Mark Furner will pick up Local Government.

MPs filed into this morning's caucus meeting ahead of an announcement on the reshuffle following Mr Hinchliffe's resignation on Monday.

Education Minister Kate Jones is expected to pick up the Commonweath Games portfolio

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will confirm the changes this morning.

Treasurer Curtis Pitt is also expected to have changes made to his portfolio.

Ms Palaszczuk said appointing Jackie Trad was the right person to reform QR.

"She's been a former transport Minister," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"She is as tough as steel.

"I know no one, no one will get in her way."

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and newly appointed Transport Minister said she wanted to reform QR into one of the best performing rail services but it would "not happen overnight".

"I'm under no illusions about the task ahead of us," she said.

"We've got a blueprint (for reform) through the Strachan report

"I'm determined and focused to fix the rail system for the people of southeast Queensland."

Ms Trad said she was aiming to reduce the two-year timetable to fix the driver shortage.

"There is a path we can take to accelerate training," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk also paid tribute to Kate Jones' work ethic after she had the Commonwealth Games portfolio returned to her.

"The Commonwealth Games are incredibly important to Queensland," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I know she's up to this task.

"She's the best educational Minister Australia has ever seen."