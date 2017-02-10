34°
News

"She is tough as steel": Meet Qld's new Transport Minister

Sarah Vogler, Anthony Templeton, The Courier-Mail | 10th Feb 2017 10:26 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now
Deputy Premier Jackie Trad named Queensland Transport Minister as she is described as being "tough as steel" by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Deputy Premier Jackie Trad named Queensland Transport Minister as she is described as being "tough as steel" by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Patrick Woods

DEPUTY Premier Jackie Trad will take on the Transport portfolio as part of a Cabinet reshuffle following the resignation of Stirling Hinchliffe.

New Minister Mark Furner will pick up Local Government.

MPs filed into this morning's caucus meeting ahead of an announcement on the reshuffle following Mr Hinchliffe's resignation on Monday.

Education Minister Kate Jones is expected to pick up the Commonweath Games portfolio

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will confirm the changes this morning.

Treasurer Curtis Pitt is also expected to have changes made to his portfolio.

Ms Palaszczuk said appointing Jackie Trad was the right person to reform QR.

"She's been a former transport Minister," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"She is as tough as steel.

"I know no one, no one will get in her way."

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and newly appointed Transport Minister said she wanted to reform QR into one of the best performing rail services but it would "not happen overnight".

"I'm under no illusions about the task ahead of us," she said.

"We've got a blueprint (for reform) through the Strachan report

"I'm determined and focused to fix the rail system for the people of southeast Queensland."

Ms Trad said she was aiming to reduce the two-year timetable to fix the driver shortage.

"There is a path we can take to accelerate training," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk also paid tribute to Kate Jones' work ethic after she had the Commonwealth Games portfolio returned to her.

"The Commonwealth Games are incredibly important to Queensland," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I know she's up to this task.

"She's the best educational Minister Australia has ever seen."

News Corp Australia

Topics:  jackie trad politics queensland

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
HEATWAVE: Sunday may shatter 65-year Ipswich record

HEATWAVE: Sunday may shatter 65-year Ipswich record

If the forecasters have it right, we're likely to see a record topple.

Man acquitted of hammer bashing

New Ipswich District Court Judge: After nine years in the role, Ipswich District Court Judge Greg Koppenol will move to Brisbane Court.He will be replaced by Judge Dennis Lynch QC. In court on Tuesday, Judge Koppenol was recognised for his "brisk and vigorous approach" to the role.

A jury found him not guilty of two charges

Children rushed to hospital as temperatures soar

Paramedics are on alert as we brace for a record-breaking heatwave

Girl nearly dies in freak schoolyard hanging incident

A 5-year-old girl was badly hurt when the cord of her school hat wrapped around her neck in a playground accident

'It looks like her throat’s been slit'

Local Partners

HEATWAVE: Sunday may shatter 65-year Ipswich record

If the forecasters have it right, we're likely to see a record topple.

NBN Co CEO is right, Aussies don't want super-fast broadband

NBN chief executive officer Bill Morrow. Picture: Supplied

NBN Co chief Bill Morrow is right we don't need super-fast broadband

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Who's bad? Jacko was with money

Michael Jackson's estate could now face a whopping $1.3 billion tax bill - after it emerged his finances had spiralled out of control before he died

Acting leads to divorce

Actress Jemima Kirke.

Girls star Jemima Kirke blames acting for her divorce

Keith slow to hook up with Nicole

Keith Urban, left, and Nicole Kidman.

Keith took his time to hook up with Nicole

Clooney twins on the way?

Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney.

Clooney twins on the way?

Baby on way for Statham, partner

Jason Statham, right, shares a laugh with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Baby on the way for Statham, partner

George Clooney and wife Amal are expecting twins

Amal and George Clooney

Amal is a hugely successful human rights lawyer.

Fifty Shades Darker reviews are harsh as hell

It has just an eight per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a review aggregate site, and apparently it's with good reason.

8 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes is saying something

Freehold Investment On 2,755m2

18 Mining Street, Bundamba 4304

Commercial andbull; Buildings 1,452m2* with 2 x Dual toilet amenities andbull; 2 bays ... $1,300,000

andbull; Buildings 1,452m2* with 2 x Dual toilet amenities andbull; 2 bays x 185m2*, 4 bays x 139m2*, 3 bays X 167m2* andbull; Separate Storage shed - 22m2*...

Ready, Set, BUILD!

25 Law Street, Bundamba 4304

Residential Land This vacant, level, 545 square metre block of land has been a ... Offers from...

This vacant, level, 545 square metre block of land has been a secret for long enough!! Situated a mere 2-3 minutes from the Warrego Highway and 5-7 minutes from...

Big Family? Need a Big Home? This is for you!

10 Bonnie Dundee Court, Bundamba 4304

House 4 2 1 $379,000 neg.

Located in a quiet cul de sac, and only a few minutes walk to Bundamba Tafe, Bundamba Primary & Bundamba High School and within close proximity to the Booval...

UNCONDITIONAL CONTRACT WITHIN 24 HOURS OF BEING LISTED!!

31 Sydney Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 4 $300,000

I’m not kidding! This amazing and feature packed family home has all the things that you will ever want or need in a family or investment home. For all those...

Superb Investment Opportunity

6/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Town House 2 1 1 $184,000

Looking for a great return on your investment, then look no further. This two bedroom townhouse, situated in the gated community of Mihi Grove and overlooking the...

BIG VALUE FOUR BEDROOM FAMILY HOME - READY AND WAITING FOR YOU!

61 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $250,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is beautifully presented, only three years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for...

PRIME BLOCK IN THE YAMANTO INDUSTRIAL HUB

47-49 Belar Street, Yamanto 4305

Commercial Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block ... $389,000 + GST

Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block Site Is Fully Fenced DA Approved for 2 x Sheds approximately 198 m2 each Looking to relocate...

EXCELLENT ENTRY POINT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

11 Toongarra Road, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 Offer From...

WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOL & LOCAL WATERPARK & PUBLIC TRANSPORT SUPER HANDY TO CBD & MAJOR SERVICES SOLID 1950’s CHARACTER HOME Don’t miss the opportunity to...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

5 Larsen Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 $225,000 NEG

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

Forget paying the Rent - Buy Me Instead!

2 Bowers Street, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 5 $258,000

This home is so affordable and you can enhance at your leisure. A spacious 3 bedroom home with vinyl cladding - you will never have to paint again. And there is...

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

How Airbnb turned quiet street into party central

Party time!

'Dramatic change to the neighbourhood environment'

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!