'Sexualised acts' with puppy lands miner tiny fine

Darren Lee Jolley performed highly sexualised acts with a puppy that was less than 12-months-old.

The videos and photos found on Darren Lee Jolley's mobile phone are not the kind you readily share with your work colleagues, likely nor your mates.

But police made the unfortunate discovery of the 40-year-old Blackwater man using his staffy pup for sexual purposes when searching his phone on an unrelated matter.

Officers found three lewd images and two videos, that lasted a total of 42 seconds, taken in August 2016.

Police prosecutor Kevin Ongheen told Emerald Magistrates Court the material showed Jolley performing highly sexualised acts with a less than 12-month-old puppy.

The court heard Jolley would "handle the pup a certain way by arousing it", allowed it to clean his genitals after masturbation and allowed the dog to "nuzzle his anal area".

Sergeant Ongheen argued the "abhorrent" behaviour was absolutely inappropriate handling and the conduct exposed the animal to abnormal behaviour and suffering.

Jolley was found guilty of breaching duty of care by inappropriate handling when he used his pup for sexual purposes.

The charge, brought under section 17 of the animal care and protection act 2001 Queensland, replaced an original bestiality charge.

Lawyer Charles Lumsden made a no case submission for his client, arguing that section was exclusively directed at the prevention of neglect or suffering of animals and not related to morality.

But Magistrate Jeffery Clarke did not accept that submission when he handed down his decision on Jolley's behaviour on Tuesday.

"To my mind, it could not possibly be said to be appropriate suitable or proper and not what could be said to be reflected in contemporary community attitudes and expectations as to how animals should be treated he said.

"I am satisfied the defendant has a case to answer …I find the charge having been proved beyond reasonable doubt."

Jolley, who works in the mining industry, was fined $500, prohibited from owning or caring for a dog for two years and a conviction was recorded.