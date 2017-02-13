Storms veer east, bear down on Ipswich

The Bureau has warned of severe storm across south-east Queensland this evening

UPDATE 3PM: A SEVERE thunderstorm has veered to the east and is presently bearing down upon Ipsiwch.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued an updated warning at 2.50pm saying the storms had been detected on the radar at Cunnignhams Gap and were presently moving east.

Two severe storms are presently moving east towards Ipswich and Beaudesert. Source: BOM

EARLIER: THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for Warwick, Toowoomba, Stanthorpe, Boonah, Crows Nest, Allora and Clifton.

The warning which was issued at 1.57pm stated damaging winds and heavy rain were likely to hit across a large swathe of south-east Queensland over the next few hours.

And while the impact of the weather system carries the potential for property damage, it also brings welcome relief from the heatwave which has seen temperatures in the region soar over the course of the weekend.

Storm warning

Forecaster at the BOM Sean Fitzgerald urged people to keep an eye on warnings for the latest developments throughout the evening.

"While the rainfall may be quite energetic at times the steering on these storms should mean they don't hang around for too long," Mr Fitzgerald said.

"It's one of those times where we will just have to wait and see how this develops."

Earlier the BOM said via a statement that storms had already hit parts of the region.

"At 2:05 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Moogerah and the area south of Cunninghams Gap," the BOM said via statement this afternoon.

"These thunderstorms are moving towards the east.

"They are forecast to affect Killarney and Moogerah Dam by 2:35 pm and Boonah and Kooralbyn by 3:05 pm.

"Damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely."