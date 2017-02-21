Five hurt, road closed in multi-vehicle crash at Greenbank

UPDATE 2.30PM: Police remain at the scene of a serious traffic crash at Greenbank this afternoon.

It is believed the three vehicle collision occurred on the Springfield Greenbank Arterial just after 12.30pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service report five patients were assessed by paramedics.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s were taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The man suffered leg and pelvic injuries and the female an abdominal wound.

A man in his 20s also suffered an abdominal injury, while an elderly man was treated for chest pain and a fracture and man in his 50s for a shoulder injury.

All three were transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

The road is closed from Thompson Rd to the traffic lights at Grand Ave and will remain so for a number of hours.

Police are yet to determine the cause of the crash.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route if possible.