Second arrest in racing scandal

Sophie Lester
| 8th Apr 2017 9:08 AM Updated: 9th Apr 2017 4:15 PM

A SECOND man has been arrested in relation to harness race fixing in Queensland.

Queensland Racing Crime Squad detectives arrested a 27-year-old Limestone Ridges man last night following search warrants at properties of five harness racing participants. 

The man has been charged with four counts of match fixing under the Queensland Criminal Code.

In a statement issued late yesterday, police said they could make no further comment due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. 

It follows the arrest of Warwick trainer-driver Dayl March, 46, who has also been charged one count of match fixing. 

The arrests are the result of a protracted investigation by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission, police and the Crime and Corruption Commission. 

Topics:  harness racing queensland racing integrity commission warwick

