UPDATE: Police locate missing Ipswich bushwalker

Anna Hartley
Shannon Newley
26th Feb 2017 6:36 PM Updated: 27th Feb 2017 6:36 AM

UPDATE: AN IPSWICH man reported missing from Lower Beechmont yesterday afternoon has been found.

The man, from North Booval, went missing on a bush trail near North Rd and Freemans Rd shortly after 2pm.

He was located safe and well late yesterday.

 

SUNDAY: A MISSING North Booval man  was last seen heading towards the fire trail near North Road and Freemans Road at about 2.15pm today.

Police hold concerns for his safety and well-being as he suffers from a medical condition.

The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, 185cm tall and dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, grey shorts, white baseball cap and carrying a green backpack.

