Search for mystery Qld $40million lotto winner

Cas Garvey
| 31st May 2017 9:16 AM
Are you $40 million richer this morning?
Are you $40 million richer this morning?

COULD you have woken up $40 million richer this morning?

Queenslanders are being urged to check their lotto tickets this morning after someone from the Sunshine State won the entire $40 million Oz Lotto jackpot last night.

As the entry was unregistered, the identity of the new multi-millionaire remains a mystery.　

The Queensland entry was the only division one winning entry in Oz Lotto draw 1215 on Tuesday night. Last night's Oz Lotto draw 1215 offered a $40 million jackpot - the third highest Australian lottery jackpot of the year.　

Golden Casket is urging all Queenslanders who purchased a ticket in last night's Oz Lotto draw to check their tickets.　

Golden Casket spokesperson Matt Hart said he was eagerly waiting for Australia's newest multi-millionaire to make contact and start the prize claim process.　

"With $40 million up for grabs, last night's Oz Lotto draw was one of the most hotly anticipated draws of the year and one Queensland player won it all!" he said.　

"We can't wait to confirm the humongous prize with our mystery winner. Just imagine how $40 million might change your life and the lives of your nearest and dearest.　

"There are 40 million reasons why all Queensland players who had an entry in last night's draw should check their ticket this morning.　

"If you discover you're holding the division one winning entry, hold on tight to that ticket and phone 131 868 as soon as possible so that we can start the prize claim process!"

Golden Casket reminds players of the importance of registering their tickets to a Winners Circle Card so all of their prizes are secure and they can be contacted directly with the good news of a big win.

The winning numbers

  • 1, 35, 31, 19, 4, 13 and 26.
  • The supplementary numbers were 25 and 37.　

After five weeks of jackpotting the Oz Lotto prize reached $40 million for last night's draw and will offer a $2 million division one prize next Tuesday.　

Last night's winners take the Lott's division one tally to 376 so far this financial year, including 94 won by Golden Casket customers.

Topics:  editors picks general-seniors-news golden casket lottery oz lotto winners

