Scorched earth: Qld heatwave to hit 11°C above average

SCHOOL sports competitions have been cancelled and paramedics are on high alert as Queensland braces for a record-breaking heatwave this weekend.

Temperatures up to 11 degrees above February's averages are expected throughout the state, prompting organisers to watch the mercury closely or cancel events. Already The Associated Schools junior cricket and hockey fixtures have been cancelled.

Backpackers Juuso Vehvilainen and Jonas Niemollercool off at Four Mile Creek swimming hole near Cardwell. Lachie Millard, News Corp Australia

A spokeswoman for the Department of Education and Training said schools were given guidelines for heatwave conditions, which included cancelling sports activities if necessary.

Forecaster Michael Paech said the main concern was in the southern interior and around the southeast on the weekend.

"In Brisbane, it will be a hot and sunny day on Saturday with an expected top of 36C, and Sunday is currently looking to be a top of 39C … while the city's February average is 29.9C," he said.

Mr Paech said the Sunshine and Gold coasts would also hit the mid-30s, while inland through Birdsville and Charleville it's expected to be above 44C for most of the week ahead.

Stanthorpe and Applethorpe in the Granite Belt are expected to hit 38C on Saturday, surpassing the region's February record of 36C.



Paramedics have warned Queenslanders to remain vigilant, with young children and the elderly deemed particularly vulnerable.

Tony Hucker of the Queensland Ambulance Service said if someone was starting to feel unwell with headaches or fatigue, it was a strong reminder to stop what you're doing.

"We have had deaths in the past from heat syndromes. It can really sneak up on you, even if you're young and healthy. If you're over-exerting yourself, it can be dangerous," he said.

The QAS is also warning Queenslanders to look out for the most vulnerable.

"Topping the list are the elderly, babies and young children, pregnant or breastfeeding women, those with pre-existing medical conditions or that take certain medications, and people who are physically active or work outdoors," it wrote in a statement.

" Individuals are encouraged to choose the more sensible option when attempting to beat the heat in the coming days -- switch caffeinated drinks for water and wear light-coloured and light-weight clothing."

A spokesman for Master Builders said members were advised to monitor their hydration levels.

"We consider it to be more of a risk assessment type scenario, so things like plan the work for cooler parts of the day, have more task rotation during peak periods, and drink plenty of fluids," he said.

The Queensland Reds team will have a sideline loaded with ice towels and demisting fans, as well as mass hydration and ice baths in cooled dressing rooms.

James Slipper and his Reds team will tackle the Brisbane Global Rugby Tens just before 1pm tomorrow.

Up north, Sonja Tikkanen, 21, of Finland and her friends were yesterday making the odyssey north on the backpacker trail to find work in Cairns. They took time out to stop and cool off at Four Mile swimming hole outside Cardwell.

While other states are warning of power cuts as electricity demand soars from airconditioning, Energex said there were no power concerns in Queensland during the expected heatwave.