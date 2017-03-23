School has half a million reasons to smile

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced $500,000 for upgrades to a school in Durack.

ONE south-west school is set to get a $500,000 makeover.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced today upgrades will be completed at the Western Suburbs State Special School in Durack, which will benefit students and teachers.

"It means that students and teachers will have access to a more modernised B-Block,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"It's important that we invest in our schools and give our teachers they facilities they need to inspire young minds and that students have appropriate environments in which to learn.

"Western Suburbs is a terrific school that provides a very important service to our community.”

Ms Palaszczuk said it was part of a $200 million schools infrastructure rollout across Queensland.

"We want to make sure our students have access to appropriate learning facilities so we've brought forward this investment to make that happen sooner,” she said.

"As well as the benefits to the community, it also means that the jobs for tradies working on these projects will happen sooner.

"I look forward to seeing the newly refurbished B Block when it's finished and welcoming students and staff into the spruced up building.”