27°
News

UPDATE: Four classrooms damaged in school fire

Anna Hartley
| 16th Apr 2017 10:03 AM Updated: 2:04 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE 1.47PM:

LAIDLEY State High School has confirmed four classrooms were damaged in this morning's blaze.

"Police and (the) fire brigade attended a fire in C Block at our school early this morning," a school spokesperson posted on Facebook.

"Two art classrooms have been damaged by fire and two business classrooms have been smoke affected.

Laidley State High School was damaged by fire on Sunday morning.
Laidley State High School was damaged by fire on Sunday morning. Rob Williams

"The full extent of the damage will be determined after police complete their site investigations. It is likely however that most things in the two art classrooms have been damaged by fire. Once staff gain access to the building we will determine the full extent of the damage. It will be some time before this building will be available again for student use."

Staff are already working on changed to the school timetable to relocate art and business classes.

"The computers in the C4 business classroom will be relocated at another classroom in the school and we will fully utilise the junior art classroom and set up another temporary Art classroom to minimise the impact on student learning," the post reads.

"The extent of loss or damage of student and teacher work is not yet known.

 

"Students and parents should be reassured that while the loss of student work is frustrating and disappointing, it will not have an impact on student academic results.

"Students will be advised what art work has been salvaged once this is determined."

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

If anyone has information regarding this incident phone Policelink 131 444 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

INITIAL: LAIDLEY High School has gone up in flames as fire tore through two classrooms in the early hours of this morning.

The fire was reported at 4.30am with three fire auxiliary crews called to the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the blaze was out by 4.50am.

Queensland Police have declared the site a crime scene as investigations into the fire continue.

Teacher and fire fighter Craig Barratt said the damage would cause serious problems for teachers and students, who are due to return to school in just three days.

"With two classrooms down it's going to put a real strain on the resources to make sure all the students can continue their learning as efficiently as possible," he told 9 News this morning.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

If anyone has information regarding this incident phone Policelink 131 444 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  crime editors picks fire qfes qps

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Two missing bushwalkers found late Saturday

Two missing bushwalkers found late Saturday

Wallangarra police sergeant issues warning to bushwalkers after two searchers on Saturday

UPDATE: Man charged after car park stabbing

History past and present. Redbank Plaza. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times

Police say a 25-year-old man was stabbed twice in the arm

Famed for its secrecy, this Ipswich men's club will open up

COME ON IN: The Ipswich Masonic Lodge member Cliff Houston welcomes new members through their doors.

Ipswich Freemasons throws opens its doors

Jailed mum vows to ditch bad boys and fake friends

Renee Rose-Claire Stothard has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years jail for drug dealing.

Meth-dealing mum blames bad romances for her lawless ways

Local Partners

Two missing bushwalkers found late Saturday

Wallangarra police sergeant issues warning to bushwalkers after two searchers on Saturday

UPDATE: Four classrooms damaged in school fire

Laidley State High School was damaged by fire on Sunday morning.

A fire has damaged four classrooms at a local high school

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

What's on the small screen this week

PETER Capaldi returns in his final season of Doctor Who, four new couples sign up for Seven Year Switch and Idris Elba steps into the ring in a new Foxtel doco.

Famous TV format gets an Aussie twist

John Conway hosts the new TV series John Conway Tonight.

John Conway's new late night show promises fresh comedy.

Revealing dark heart of North Korea

A smuggled manuscript shows life in closed-off country

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

TV show's frequent sex scenes are causing an upset

Is Versailles the raunchiest show on television?

There's been a massive outcry in the UK over a new period drama

First glimpse of the new Star Wars movie: The Last Jedi

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Fans have been given the first glimpse of the next Star Wars movie

Russell Morris gives back on Anzac tribute album

Russell Morris has penned a song for the Anzac tribute album Remembrance for Sony Music.

SINGER among music icons who contributed to Remembrance.

Great Low Set Investment

47 Baden Jones Way, North Booval 4304

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

This great lowset brick home offers a savvy investor the chance to enter the investment market or add to their growing property portfolio. Currently tenant to the...

FUTURE MONEY MAKER - LAND!

115 Stevens Road, Purga 4306

Rural 3 2 2 $999,000...

This large 79 acre property is all about location. It's within 10 minutes of Yamanto Shopping Centre, 10 minutes to Amberley Air Base, 15 minutes to Ipswich City...

Brand New Executive Home.

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $493,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

The Best Commercial Site on the Market

44 Croft Crescent, Harristown 4350

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

Offering to the market 6 acres of prime vacant land situated in one of the states fastest growing cities. Toowoomba is seen to be the gateway to the South...

The Lifestyle Property to Call Home.

Lot 2 Andrews Road, Crows Nest 4355

Rural 0 0 $499,000

This 100 acre/40ha property provides you with beautiful views looking over Crows Nest Golf Course to the north and rolling green hills to the west. The property...

Large Family Home + Great Side Access + 6x6m Shed Coming Soon!

108 Shoesmith Road, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this executive home built by Arden Vale Homes flows effortlessly throughout, complimented by...

Value for Money, Great Location, Convenient Living

3/8 James Street, Rangeville 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This totally renovated Two bedroom unit in the attractive Rangeville community should definitely make your viewing list. Located just a short walk to Woolworths...

CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE QUICK SALE

1 & 2/10 Costello Street, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

This near new Duplex has been cleverly designed and will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Close to the CBD, North Point Shopping complex, Primary and Secondary...

PRIME LOCATION - POTENTIAL - PROFIT

12 Orchard Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 UNDER CONTRACT!

This little gem certainly needs some polishing, but imagine the outcome and rewards! Will suit someone looking for a renovation project and could be a delightful...

POSITION PERFECT

52 Whitehill Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 UNDER CONTRACT!

Here is a chance to buy into the most elevated precinct of Eastern Heights, where properties are often sort after but rarely available. The home has been the...

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Set your bearing for true north

Sublime northerly views for unique Sunshine Coast pavilion property

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!