Save the date, because the markets are coming

Ashleigh Howarth | 17th Mar 2017 9:00 AM
SAVE THE DATE: Katrina Spencer and Councillor Charles Strunk are hoping for a large turnout at the upcoming twilight markets.
SAVE THE DATE: Katrina Spencer and Councillor Charles Strunk are hoping for a large turnout at the upcoming twilight markets. Ashleigh Howarth

SPOIL your mother with a special night out at the upcoming Mother's Day twilight markets in Forest Lake.

There will be a wide array of market stalls selling gift baskets, aromatherapy, sweets and cakes, which are just a few of the things mum's love most.

The twilight markets will be held at the new Lighthouse Community and Event Centre on Woogaroo St on Saturday, May 13.

Katrina Spencer has been helping to organise the event, which she hopes will become a regular event on the yearly calendar.

"I wanted to create a fun night out for families to spoil their mums,” she said.

"I thought a twilight market would be a really nice thing for the community to host.

"I want the markets to feature plenty of goods which people could buy to spoil their mums, rather than there being lots of food

trucks.

"But there will be food available on the night.”

There is still plenty of room for more stalls to be added to the event, so if you would like to be included, send an email to info@spectacularevent management.com.au.

The night will also feature a combined dance spectacular, where dance studios from around Brisbane have been invited to perform and showcase their talents.

The twilight markets will be the first of many family events which will be held at the centre in the coming weeks and months.

The twilight markets will be held from 4-9pm.

