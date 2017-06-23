20°
News

Sara Zelenak's mum confirms 'beautiful' daughter's death

Ellen Whinnett in London, staff writers | 7th Jun 2017 3:35 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FAMILY TRIBUTE: Sara Zelenak was 'absolutely beautiful'

 

THE mother of Brisbane nanny Sara Zelenak has confirmed she died in the London terror attacks.

In a post on Facebook this afternoon, Julie Wallace said her 21-year-old daughter's body had been found by police.

"Sara Zelenak is confirmed dead, they found her body & has DNA tests confirmed. Thank-you for all the overwhelming love & support from everyone," she wrote.

 

Sara Zelenak, left, with a friend.
Sara Zelenak, left, with a friend. Facebook

Prince Harry earlier joined those paying tribute to Ms Zelenak and Kirsty Boden.

At the launch of the 2018 Invictus Games at Sydney's Admiralty House today, the Prince began his speech by saying: "I'd like to start by sending my thoughts to those affected by Saturday's attack in London Bridge.

"Australians formed an important and vibrant part of the fabric of life in London, and we are reminded of that in good times and bad. Our hearts go out to the victims, their friends and families."

Sara Zelenak is believed to be the second Australian killed in the London attack.

 

Kirsty Boden of South Australia was also killed in the terror attack on London
Kirsty Boden of South Australia was also killed in the terror attack on London Facebook

South Australian nurse Ms Boden, who The Sun described as "The Angel of London Bridge" on a front page tribute, was last night named as the first Australian killed in the attack.

Ms Boden was killed after running to help others hurt in the attack.

"We continue to work with the United Kingdom authorities who have asked that we await official confirmation of the identities of the victims, and for the families to be officially notified, before we release their names," Ms Bishop said.

"The Australian Government has remained in close contact with the families who have requested privacy."

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has spoken to the families of the two Australians.

"We are heartbroken by these terrible crimes and by this terrible loss," he said in an interview with 3AW today.

"This is heart-rending. This is the last thing that anybody expects to happen to their children in London."

Mr Turnbull would not confirm the identity of the second victim until the family had been formally advised by the British coroner.

Authorities believed all Australians caught up in the attack had now been accounted for, he said.

"Kirsty Boden was a young nurse who went to help victims of the attack and, tragically, has been killed by these cowardly, vicious terrorists," Mr Turnbull said.

"Sara Zelenak ... is a young Australian 21-year-old who was working in London, an au pair ... whose circumstances are being, have been the subject of very grave concern."
 

Sara Zelenak
Sara Zelenak Facebook - Sara Zelenak

Mr Turnbull said that as a father himself, the conversation with both Kirsty Boden's and Sara Zelenak's families had been heartrending.

"We are facing a global threat," he said.

"This Islamist terrorism is a disease - it is corrupting, seeking to destroy from within the Islamic religion and of course lashing out to destroy and undermine our way of life.

"We are heartbroken by these terrible crimes and this terrible loss."

 

Sara Zelanak "absolutely beautiful".

BRISBANE woman Sara Zelenak - killed in the London Bridge terror attack - didn't drink and didn't do drugs. She was the smart, sensible girl next door who couldn't wait to meet her parents in Paris.

Speaking to media on Tuesday outside the family's home in Ormiston, east of Brisbane, Ms Zelenak's aunt Tara said she was an "absolutely beautiful" girl.

She described the former Moreton Bay College student as "absolutely beautiful", "the girl next door" and a "very special kindred spirit".

"She's one of those people that doesn't drink, doesn't do drugs, doesn't do anything wrong.

"She's amazing and she's 21 years of age."

Ms Zelenak was working in London as an au pair, and was due to work on Saturday night but had a change of plans after the grandparents of her young charges took over instead.

She was leaving the bar London Grind, near the bridge, with her friend Pri Gonçalves when they heard the van crash and saw people running from the carnage.

The friends were separated as people ran for their lives from a white van ploughing into pedestrians on London Bridge.

Ms Zelenak's mother Julie Wallace was told earlier this week how her daughter had narrowly missed being caught up in the two previous terror attacks in the UK in the past three months - a similar attack at Westminster where four pedestrians and a policeman were killed and the suicide bombing at a Manchester pop concert which killed 22 people.

"Where (the) policemen were stabbed three months ago, she was there the day before in the exact same spot," Ms Wallace told 97.3FM radio in Brisbane.

"The one with Ariana Grande (in Manchester), she was going to go to the concert."

Ms Wallace said she had spoken to her daughter on Friday afternoon, who had been excited about an upcoming trip where she would join her in Paris.

"She said, 'Oh mum! It's only 28 days until you and I and dad can have baguettes and cheese and croissants in Paris. I'm so excited to go to Paris!' because she hasn't been.''

"She's a very smart, sensible girl, she is healthy, fit, trim, taut, terrific - she doesn't do anything wrong in any way.

"She's very sensible, far more sensible than I was at her age."

Ms Wallace told 97.3FM she felt "absolute terror'' when she heard about the attack.

She said Ms Zelenak had been travelling since March, having a "wonderful trip'' and life experiences, and she was counting down the days until she travelled to Europe to meet her daughter to continue the holiday.

"But horror, absolute horror,'' she said.

South Australian nurse Kirsty Boden was confirmed dead by UK authorities overnight.

Two other Australians are recovering after being stabbed in the neck by the terrorists.

Candice Hedge, 31, of Queensland, is recovering in hospital after being attacked in Elliott's cafe. Andrew Morrison, of Darwin, is home in Australia after being stabbed in the throat as he walked down the street.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks general-seniors-news sara zelenak

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Pisasale bombshell : 'Money had nothing to do with him'

Pisasale bombshell : 'Money had nothing to do with him'

A HIGH-profile barrister claims the $50,000 found on outgoing Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale by federal police at a Melbourne airport was for a client of his.

Entire $50k painstakingly counted in front of Pisasale

Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale talks to media at St Andrews Hospital in Ipswich. Pic Peter Wallis

A cash-sniffer dog sat at his feet

FAREWELL: Guard of honour, 50 dogs, 85 bikes, 2 choppers

Senior Constable Brett Forte's wife Susan stands next to her daughter Emma during his funeral in Toowoomba, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Senior Constable Forte was killed on May 29 near Gatton, when gunman Ryan Maddison opened fire on officers before he was eventually shot dead after an overnight siege. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Sgt Glen Thomas from Helidon will carry a photograph behind hearse

'Distraught': Shocking video shows home destroyed by fire

A neighbour took this photo of the Chermside Rd fire.

MOTHER distraught after Ipswich house destroyed by fire

Local Partners

Coldest day this year as felt temperature drops below zero

BOM explains what caused this morning's cold snap in Ipswich

Millennials struggling, and Boomers are to blame

This will be the first generation worse off than their parents.

This will be the first generation worse off than their parents.

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

Sunrise Mass leaves audience spellbound

Choir and session orchestra combine to present Haydn's Sunrise Mass at Lake Kawana

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha’s hug on camera

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha on the red carpet.

EVEN celebrities get rejected by celebrities sometimes.

Meg Ryan steals the spotlight at fashion awards

Meg Ryan.

Actress turns heads a year out after shocking fans at Tony Awards.

Foxtel Now will entertain kids from $10 a month

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

Game of Thrones drama pack to be available for $15 a month

Could Carrie Bickmore take over Hamish & Andy's drive show?

Speculation is mounting Bickmore is being eyed to take over

George and Amal Clooney welcome twins, Ella and Alexander

Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney.

"George is sedated and should recover in a few days"

MOVIE REVIEW: Brian Cox excels with his portrayal of 'grumpy, grunting' Churchill

INTIMATE: Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill is worth seeing for Cox's performance alone.

Is this the Best Value Home in Springfield Lakes?!

67 O'Possum Circuit, Springfield Lakes 4300

House 4 2 2 $429,000

I personally think that it is! If you have been house hunting for long then I also think that you will agree with me. So the obvious question is - why suffer...

Highly Motivated Sellers take on Market Feedback

19 Saba Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 Auction 23/6/2017...

Positioned on one of Toowoomba's most sought after streets in Middle Ridge. 19 Saba Court presents a sophisticated and contemporary design. This luxury family...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - MUST BE SOLD

60 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $369,000

Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...

Owner says &quot;SELL&quot;

23/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $169,000

What an Opportunity - Superb Investment. Here is a neatly renovated unit with open plan living that is currently tenanted with long term tenants in place. It...

2.5 ACRES + SHEDS + MORE

47 Keith Street, Bundamba 4304

Residential Land Wanted hobby farmer, horse trainer, truck driver or someone just wanting heaps ... $259,000

Wanted hobby farmer, horse trainer, truck driver or someone just wanting heaps of space and huge potential your look is over with an inspection you’ll be...

ANOTHER ONE SOLD BY SUE FITZGERALD. JOIN FORCES WITH IPSWICH&#39;S TRUE SUPER AGENTS!!

99 Australia II Drive, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 Sold for...

Perched in an elevated position to catch the breezes and to take advantage of the commanding views over the countryside, you will be able to loose yourself in the...

ANOTHER ONE SOLD BY STEVE ATHANATES. JOIN FORCES WITH IPSWICH&#39;S TRUE SUPER AGENTS!!

18 Bertrand Avenue, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 Sold for...

Situated on 2.75 acres (11,060m2) is this gorgeous family home which is the perfect mix of country living with the modern conveniences of being close to school and...

Up High, Great Views And Built On Solid Ground!

27 Burgess Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000

Situated on a 620m2 block on a quiet cul-de-sec with a park at the end and only hundreds of metres away from Raceview primary school. This home is ready for it's...

Perfect for the Country Life on 40 Acres

821 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

Rural 4 2 2 Offers Over...

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 5 minutes, it's perfect for the “Country Life” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 20 minutes away, Amberley Air...

Time to Buy Is Now!!!!

79 Albert Street, Rosewood 4340

House 2 1 1 $215,000 Neg

Situated in the picturesque town of Rosewood, sitting on 971m2 block this lovely home is just waiting to be snapped up by the savvy buyer. If you are a first home...

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!