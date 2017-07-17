24°
Sport

Sam Thaiday faces retirement after Wayne Bennett call

Peter Badel | 17th Jul 2017 5:40 AM
Sam Thaiday has been punted.
Sam Thaiday has been punted. News Corp Australia

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WAYNE Bennett has made one of the toughest calls of his 40-year coaching career by telling Sam Thaiday he will not be re-signed by the Broncos.

Thaiday - one of Brisbane's greatest servants - will be forced into retirement at the end of next year unless he opts to continue his 15-year NRL career with another club.

Almost three decades ago, the super coach famously axed Wally Lewis as Brisbane captain in a move that eventually led to the Queensland Origin icon signing with the Gold Coast.

Broncos forward Sam Thaiday
Broncos forward Sam Thaiday MICK TSIKAS

Now Bennett has made another gut-wrenching call by privately advising Thaiday the 32-year-old would not be retained when his contract expired at the end of next year.

The Brisbane coach has enormous respect for Thaiday's glittering contribution and is working on post-football employment for the 269-game warhorse.

"Next year will be the end for Sam with us, he knows that," Bennett said.

More at The Courier-Mail

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks rugby league

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Pisasale: CCC needs extra eight weeks to build case

Pisasale: CCC needs extra eight weeks to build case

THE crime and corruption watchdog has been given an extra eight weeks to prepare the full brief of evidence against Paul Pisasale.

Sam Thaiday on future: 'There are 15 other NRL clubs'

Sam Thaiday of the Brisbane Broncos celebrate a try during their round 24 NRL game against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

SAM Thaiday says he has not decided whether to join another NRL club

New Acland court hearing fast tracked

A court has agreed to prioritise New Hope's judicial review of the Land Court's recommendation that the proposed New Acland expansion be rejected.

New Hope warns New Acland running out of coal

Vegemite, cheese and beef pie: Would you eat it?

Carlton AFLW star Tayla Harris tries the new Vegemite and cheese pie from Four 'N Twenty. Picture: Jay Town

Four'N Twenty Vegemite pies go on sale in Coles

Local Partners

Game of Thrones: This is the cheapest way to watch it

THE wait is over and Game of Thrones season 7 will be premiere in Australia Monday morning.

Awarding time for our unsung heroes

Murgon's Cameron Bond (right) accepts his Everyday Hero award.

'If you don't nominate your hero, who will?'

Bunnings to open in coming months, hiring 180 staff

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Work on the $43 million Bunnings Warehouse is progressing as planned

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Miranda Kerr unveils wedding dress to Vogue

AUSTRALIAN model Miranda Kerr has finally showcased the breathtaking wedding gown she wore as she tied the knot with Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel.

Australians score Emmy nominations

Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard in a scene from the TV series Big Little Lies. Supplied by Foxtel.

FOUR Australian actors, including Nicole Kidman, have received nods.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 ep1 - Dragonstone

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season seven of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING - this story contains spoilers*

Packing for Splendour? Here's the weather forecast

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

What's in store for the festival weekend:

Why this Youtuber let her best friend sleep with her man

Lena and Emily lie on the bed as they wait for Adam to arrive.

Vlogger reveals why she let her best friend sleep with her boyfriend

Spoil Game of Thrones? Police are on to you

Ellie Kendrick and Isaac Hempstead Wright in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

NSW Police Force knows that spoilers are dark and full of terrors.

Online fundraiser for prison escapee falls flat

Bali jail escapee turned international fugitive Shaun Davidson is more likely to be hiding out in south east Asia than Europe or the Middle East, where he reportedly checked in on one of his five Facebook accounts. Picture: Supplied

Online fundraiser for Bali prison escapee fails to gain support

Freehold Investment

5 Verrall Street, Riverview 4303

Commercial andbull; Colorbond freestanding warehouse/office/showroom with air-con andbull; Situated on a 1,019m2* industrial ... Offers Over...

andbull; Colorbond freestanding warehouse/office/showroom with air-con andbull; Situated on a 1,019m2* industrial site andbull; Tenanted at $41,600pa + OGS + GST...

BRAND NEW AND READY FOR YOU!

1&2/24 Glossop Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $275,000 each

$285,000 each Positioned in an elevated and leafy location, these units are a great opportunity for either a first home buyer or to expand your portfolio with a...

ANOTHER ONE SOLD BY ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH. JOIN FORCES WITH IPSWICH&#39;S TRUE SUPER AGENTS!!

57/302 College Road, Karana Downs 4306

House 3 2 2 Sold for...

ENJOY LIFE “ON PAR” WITH UNINHIBITED VIEWS DIRECTLY OVERLOOKING THE RESPECTED KARANA DOWNS GOLF COURSE COMBINED WITH THE PRIVILEGES OF A LOW MAINTENANCE PRIVATE...

TOWNHOUSE LIVING – IT DOESN’T GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS ONE!

4/38 Cooinda Street, Eastern Heights 4305

Town House 3 2 1 Offers above...

This has to be the ultimate in townhouse living. This security gated townhouse development is located right in the heart of Eastern Heights so you have quick...

ANOTHER ONE SOLD BY JILL FRANKLIN. JOIN FORCES WITH IPSWICH&#39;S TRUE SUPER AGENTS!!

25/21B Hunter Street, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 2 1 Sold for...

Beautifully presented townhouse in popular Brassall. Throw away the car keys, save on petrol and increase your fitness levels as you can walk to schools...

Lot 3 - 35 Acres - God&#39;s Own Country

3/5 Weiers Road, Ropeley 4343

Rural 0 0 $210,000

Can you hear the call of the country? This is it - peace & quiet. The perfect spot for you to turn this piece of God's own country into your blissful rural...

Centrally Positioned Development Opportunity

9 Hall Street, Yamanto 4305

Commercial andbull; Zoned Local Business and Industry (Yamanto) andbull; MCU allowing bulky goods, ... Price By...

andbull; Zoned Local Business and Industry (Yamanto) andbull; MCU allowing bulky goods, caf/restaurant, service /trades, garden centre and shop uses andbull; Three...

Medical Or Offices High profile Location

55 Robertson Road, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; OPEN FOR INSPECTION WED 20TH July 12.30PM TO 1.00PM andbull; Character ... Auction Venue: Ray...

andbull; OPEN FOR INSPECTION WED 20TH July 12.30PM TO 1.00PM andbull; Character building renovated for commercial use andbull; Interior 168m2* Verandas 53m2*...

Zoned Ipswich CBD Medical Precinct

11 Pring Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial The last undeveloped site on Pring Street in the medical precinct, this ... Auction...

The last undeveloped site on Pring Street in the medical precinct, this property is directly across from St Andrews Private Hospital and surrounded by medical...

Best Opportunity On The Coast!

33 Karawatha Drive, Mountain Creek 4557

House 5 2 2 Auction 30/7/17 @...

After 23 years the Owner of this home has now found it surplus to their needs, such is their situation they now need to liquidate the property to focus on other...

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!