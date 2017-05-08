24°
Sam Thaiday dumped as ambassador for 'racist' comment

Greg Davis | 8th May 2017 4:30 AM

RUGBY league star Sam Thaiday has been dumped as an ambassador for an indigenous health program after a racist comment made on the NRL Footy Show.

The Broncos, Queensland and Australian forward was one of the faces of the Deadly Choices program run by the Institute for Urban Indigenous Health.

On its Facebook page yesterday, Deadly Choices announced Thaiday would cease to front its initiative.

"Sam's comments on The Footy Showearlier this week were offensive and inconsistent with his role as an Ambassador for the Program,'' the statement said.
 

He made the comment on The Footy Show.
He made the comment on The Footy Show. DEAN LEWINS

In a pre-recorded interview with The Footy Show, Thaiday said if women "ain't white, it ain't right".

Thaiday, asked about his first crush, said it was US actor Halle Berry, during his "jungle fever phase". He said he had since "figured out if it ain't white, it ain't right".

Thaiday issued an apology on social media on Saturday.

"I am proud of my indigenous heritage," he wrote.

"I have two indigenous daughters of my own.

"My joke was a poor attempt at humour with poorly chosen words. There is no place for racism."

Thaiday was not available for comment last night.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks rugby league sport

