29°
News

RSPCA to lay 200 cruelty charges for alleged puppy farm

Emma Clarke
| 20th Mar 2017 1:20 PM Updated: 2:05 PM
PUPPY FARM: Some of the dogs seized from a Glenarbon property where an alleged puppy farm was uncovered on Monday.
PUPPY FARM: Some of the dogs seized from a Glenarbon property where an alleged puppy farm was uncovered on Monday. RSPCA Queensland

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

RSPCA inspectors are close to charging a man with close to 200 animal cruelty related offences following the discovery of an alleged puppy farm at Glenarbon in January.

The 41-year-old man is set to be charged with offences under the Animal Care and Protection Act for breaching duty of care to an animal.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said the charges were expected to be laid last week but due to the high number of dogs and cats seized from the property, extra time was needed to sort through the nature and number of charges.

A number of animal carcasses were found in a network of dog chains tethering weak, dehydrated and starving dogs whose ribs protruded from their bodies during the search earlier this year.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

Many of the dogs were American Staffordshire bull terriers, Australian and American bulldogs, French bulldogs and pitbulls.

Bluebell, 3, is one of 17 dogs which have been surrendered to the RSPCA at Wacol to be re-homed after the animals were taken to be treated for worms, fleas and other injuries.

At least four dogs have already found new homes.

"They came with a vast variety of different ailments. They had hook worm, there was one dog that had a very bad leg injury, they had skin conditions and they all had very bad flea infestation and they were all underweight," Mr Beatty said.

"We do have some of those up for adoption now they have been signed over to the RSPCA."

RSPCA Wacol officers spent more then $29,000 treating the animals.

Mr Beatty said the rehabilitation process meant none of the animals had died or been put down while in RSPCA care.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  glenarbon ipswich crime rspca wacol animal care campus

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
‘I’m dying’: Controlled wife finally loses it

‘I’m dying’: Controlled wife finally loses it

AFTER weeks of being bullied by her TV husband, this MAFS wife finally snapped, walking out of a dinner party and locking herself in a cupboard.

Man demands $4m after being taken 'to hell and back'

Tony Halpin wants to be properly compensated for having his land resumed for the Ipswich Motorway upgrade.

State Govt offered last chance to settle $4 million debt, says local

Nominate a Queensland great

NOMINATE NOW: NRL great Mal Meninga is asking people to nominate those who make Queensland a better place to live for the 2017 Queensland Great Awards.

Nominate people who make QLD a better place.

TAFE expansion sees more enrolments

MORE STUDENTS: Attorney General Yvette D'Ath and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the official ceremony for the Inala TAFE expansion. The expansion has lead to more students enrolling at the campus.

Students and jobseekers to learn new skills at Inala TAFE.

Local Partners

‘I’m dying’: Controlled wife finally loses it

AFTER weeks of being bullied by her TV husband, this MAFS wife finally snapped, walking out of a dinner party and locking herself in a cupboard.

RSPCA to lay 200 cruelty charges for alleged puppy farm

PUPPY FARM: Some of the dogs seized from a Glenarbon property where an alleged puppy farm was uncovered on Monday.

More than 80 dogs were taken from a property in January

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

‘I’m dying’: Controlled wife finally loses it

AFTER weeks of being bullied by her TV husband, this MAFS wife finally snapped, walking out of a dinner party and locking herself in a cupboard.

The mind-boggling cost of Be Our Guest scene

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

ONE scene cost Disney more than the usual budget for an entire movie

Hanson brothers announce dates for Middle of Everywhere tour

The tour opens on June 15

REVIEW: My Fair Lady is one loverly show

The costumes for My Fair Lady have been modelled on the original designs by Cecil Beaton.

DAME Julie Andrews brings classic back to life at QPAC.

Carrie Bickmore on 'vicious outrage' aimed at Rachel Finch

Carrie Bickmore is now on radio with co-host Tommy Little on the HIT network.

“The immediate reaction was vicious outrage."

Katy Perry tried to 'pray her gay away' in Jesus camps

Katy Perry photographed by Vanity Fair after the 2017 Academy Awards

KATY Perry has revealed that she’s done more than just kiss girls.

Adele cracks it: 'If one more person... I swear to god'

ADELE stopped her concert mid-show to chastise a security guard.

Superb Investment - Buy 1 or 2!

4 & 6 Wilson Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $280,000 each

Here is a great opportunity to get into investment market as two great investment properties hit the market. It will be your decision, you can buy one or the...

Exquisite Riverfront Property! Auction 31/03/2017 6pm @ Heisenberg Haus, Ipswich

13 Kallatina Terrace, Karalee 4306

House 4 3 7 AUCTION...

A truly unique residence on its own secluded 5035sqm block, this luxury riverfront Plantation home is refreshingly individual with meticulous attention to detail...

FULLY RENOVATED HOUSE PLUS GRANNY FLAT!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 $459,000

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

OVER 8 ACRES OF VACANT LAND ON TOWNSHIP RIM

166 Fairneyview-Fernvale Road, Fernvale 4306

Residential Land OWNERS WILL CONSIDER ALL OFFERS!! HUGE PRICE REDUCTION - RARE OPPORTUNITY TO ... Offers over...

OWNERS WILL CONSIDER ALL OFFERS!! HUGE PRICE REDUCTION - RARE OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE VACANT LAND BORDERING POPULAR NEW ESTATE ESCAPE the city for peaceful...

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

“HILDEAN” CLASSIC FEDERATION CHARACTER IN PREMIUM LOCATION

89A South Station Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR, SCHOOLS AND RAIL TIMELESS FEATURES & APPEAL This delightful character home sits privately nestled behind a screen of established gardens ...

A Surprise Awaits

11 Geraldine Avenue, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000...

What a great, honest highset family home. Beautifully maintained and presented with pride. Homes of this quality and presentation at this price are rare. A sea...

ESCAPE TO YOUR OWN PRIVATE SANCTUARY IN THE HEART OF IPSWICH!

104 Warwick Road, Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 8 $399,000

Escape to your very own land of enchanted gardens where you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life yet be only two minutes from the Ipswich CBD. This...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

5 Larsen Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 $219,000

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED !!! PROPERTY MUST SELL !!! HUGE PRICE REDUCTION !!

00 Goebels Rd ( Cnr M Hines Rd), Mount Forbes 4340

House 3 1 3 Offers From...

FIVE ACRE COUNTRY ESCAPE WITHIN MINUTES OF THE CITY TWO MAGESTIC NORFOLK PINES to Welcome Your Entry “A” Frame Double Storey Home (circa 1982) on LOCAL HISTORIC ...

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!